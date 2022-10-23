Image one

Oct. 23 – 29 has been declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in Green River due to a proclamation signed by Mayor Pete Rust during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

GREEN RIVER – This week was declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in Green River due to a proclamation signed by Mayor Pete Rust during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The American Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection has reported that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. It is detected in more than 16,000 of the nation’s young people each year.

