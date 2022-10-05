Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Pictured from left to right are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County community outreach director Lena Warenn, YWCA executive director Melinda Bass and mayor Tim Kaumo.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
YWCA executive director Melinda Bass was present for the reading of the proclamation and addressed those in attendance.
“The best thing you can do is awareness; awareness and understanding of what domestic violence is, what it looks like and how you can prevent it,” Bass said. “Our goal is not to have to resort to just the women in our silhouettes, which is our Silent Witness Project. You might see those around town; they’re the red silhouettes. Those are the victims that have died from domestic violence.
“Rather than see more victims, we want to see much more prevention. We want to see more efforts to stop this.”
Bass said that to further spread awareness, there are purple YWCA Stand Against Domestic Violence yard signs members of the public can purchase.
Additionally, there are purple bracelets people can wear to also help to spread awareness.
“All of these are prevention efforts. All of these are awareness efforts. The last thing we want to do is not only for a victim to not know where the services are or what they can do, but we want you as community members to know how to support them,” Bass said.
A portion of the proclamation states, “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.
“Domestic violence can take the form of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic abuse. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.”
The silent Witness Memorial and a candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College.