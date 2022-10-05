Image one

Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Pictured from left to right are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County community outreach director Lena Warenn, YWCA executive director Melinda Bass and mayor Tim Kaumo. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

YWCA executive director Melinda Bass was present for the reading of the proclamation and addressed those in attendance.

