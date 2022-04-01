ROCK SPRINGS – The second annual Mayor’s Arts Awards took place on Thursday, March 30 at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs.
To kick off the evening, dancers from Studio 307 provided the opening entertainment. Jessica Cantrell directed the students.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo greeted attendees and noted that the Broadway Theater was renovated just ten years ago.
“This building was a wreck and then we had the vision to take it over and turn it into something we can be proud of,” said Kaumo. “Since then, we’ve had numerous events that showcase who we are and where we are in the community.”
In his opening remarks, he also praised the talents of local artists in Sweetwater County.
“The hard work these people do is just amazing,” Kaumo mentioned.
Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soulé announced RJ Pieper as the first recipient. Pieper is a local photographer. He owns New Studio Photography and Framing.
He is also a long-time CFAC board member.
“His images are really astounding,” said Soulé. “If you have an opportunity to go inside New Studio, you will see many of them.”
She added, “His efforts to assist with the fine arts center has made a big difference.”
During Pieper’s acceptance speech he pointed out the reasons why he chose to be a photographer.
“It allows me to capture pure humanity - smiling, laughing, crying,” he shared. “I’ve had the incredible privilege of helping people preserve memories that matter the most in their lives.
“Art isn’t always about money and fame. Art is about evoking emotion.”
Representative Tina Price was introduced as the second recipient. She accepted the Mayor’s Arts Award on behalf of the Sweetwater County Concert Association.
Price said, “We are very humbled to be chosen for this award. This award is in honor of all the people who volunteered with us for 80 years.”
She pointed out that with volunteers, the organization is able to provide quality entertainment to Sweetwater County for decades.
She recognized Dr. Bernadine Craft, who could not attend the ceremony, for her efforts with Sweetwater County Concert Association.
“She has a special place in our hearts,” Price expressed. “There has only been two treasurers in our organization – her father Ralph Craft and Bernadine so this award is dedicated to him too.”
Green River resident Nina Tyler accepted the next Mayor’s Arts Award.
“It’s an unexpected honor,” said Tyler. “I’m very proud of the other recipients.”
She added, “I know them for all the work they do so it’s an honor to be in the same rank as those recipients.”
“I love coming to Rock Springs and working with my ‘tribe’ - the people I hold most dear in this community – the Actors Mission.”
Mayor Kaumo announced the last recipient who is “near and dear” to his heart.
“Music educator Sarah Wessel never really retired,” he said. “Both of my daughters were taught by Sarah and one of them still plays today.”
Wessel revealed that she moved to Rock Springs on April Fool's Day in 1976 with a husband, two dogs and a cello.
“If life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you,” Wessel pointed out, quoting a friend. “I’m extremely grateful that I’m still here.”
She recognized Olga Plemel as her friend and mentor. Plemel passed away in 2013.
“I owe it to her,” Wessel pointed out. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have gotten into any of this.”
Dancers from The Rock Academy took the stage for the closing entertainment. Courtney Joy was the director.
Local artist Andrew Kneeland designed the awards for this year’s recipients.
Rock Springs restaurant Eve’s catered the event.