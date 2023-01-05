...Light Snow Friday and Friday Night...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall. Accumulations of less than an
inch across most areas with 1 to 3 inches possible along higher
terrain. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Southwest and South-central Wyoming including along
Interstate 80.
* WHEN...Tonight through Friday Evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and gusty winds could lead to blowing
snow, reduced visibility and slick travel across southern
Wyoming, including along Interstate 80.
Recipients for the second annual Mayor's Arts Awards were recognized on March 30, 2022, at the Broadway Theater. From left to right are Sarah Wessel, RJ Pieper, Tim Kaumo, former mayor of Rock Springs, Debora Soule and the late Tina Price. In front is Nina Tyler. This year, the event takes place in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, March 31.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The city of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 3, 2023.
Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Rock Springs. Any previous or current Rock Springs citizen, organization, business or community may be a Mayor’s Art Awards nominee. Accomplishments that are noted should reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.
Mayor Max Mickelson said, “I love the idea of recognizing and elevating the arts in our community so I’m looking forward to continuing this wonderful program.”
He added, “We have a vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs that’s often overlooked so the idea of the awards is a great way to bring more light to the arts community here.”
To view information on nomination criteria and required supporting materials, please visit DowntownRS.com. Nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Awards are being accepted now through Friday, March 3, 2023.
The awards presentation will be held at the Western Wyoming Community College atrium on Friday, March 31, 2023.