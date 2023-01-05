group pic

Recipients for the second annual Mayor's Arts Awards were recognized on March 30, 2022, at the Broadway Theater. From left to right are Sarah Wessel, RJ Pieper, Tim Kaumo, former mayor of Rock Springs, Debora Soule and the late Tina Price. In front is Nina Tyler. This year, the event takes place in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, March 31.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The city of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 3, 2023.

Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Rock Springs. Any previous or current Rock Springs citizen, organization, business or community may be a Mayor’s Art Awards nominee. Accomplishments that are noted should reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.

