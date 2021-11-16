ROCK SPRINGS -- Kenneth McCormack was recently hired as a new team member at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). McCormack will serve as the theater and events coordinator.
McCormack comes to the position with an extensive theater background including an Associate in Fine Arts – Theater degree from the University of South Carolina, Aiken. They've been active in theater for a little over a decade having worked with incredible artists from New York to California and everywhere in between. Most recently, McCormack starred in and directed the Actor’s Mission’s production of the Rocky Horror Show.
“Stepping into this position is a bit of a dream come true," said McCormack. "I'm beyond excited to bring myself to this incredible team and help elevate our already wonderful Downtown.”
McCormack will replace former theater and events coordinator Trina Brittain. Brittain left her role with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to pursue her life-long dream of becoming a full time journalist; she’s accepted a position as a community news reporter with the Rocket Miner newspaper.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com