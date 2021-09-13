Greetings, Sweetwater County! My name is Tyler Johnson and I am the new managing editor of the Rocket Miner Newspaper.
I wanted to take some time to introduce myself and our brand-new news team we have here. It’s an exciting time here at the Rocket Miner. While we remain dedicated to making a quality print edition for you twice a week, we are striving to be a daily newspaper digitally.
After growing up in Texas, I have called Rock Springs and Sweetwater County home for the last two years. It has treated me well and as the new editor for the local newspaper, I hope to return the favor. The community has welcomed me with open arms and I will do my best to serve you in the best way I can.
My goal as the editor is to get back to providing community news in our local paper. With the help of some new, talented reporters coming on board in the next couple of weeks, I plan on making every Rocket Miner edition all about Sweetwater County and the surrounding areas. All I ask for in return is a little patience while we make this transition.
Let me quickly introduce you to the news team!
Caroline Phillips
Caroline Phillips will take the lead as our local government and education reporter here at the Rocket Miner. She recently graduated with a communications degree from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana.
She is a strong writer and dedicated reporter, realizing that it’s the community that drives a local newspaper.
For me, I am excited to have her on board. She is self-motivated and willing to dig deep into a story. I’m looking forward to working with her to providing this community with local news that impacts each and every one of us.
Shaquille Davis
Shaquille Davis will be taking the reins of our sports department. He recently graduated with a communications degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
Shaquille is a driven sports reporter who is looking to enhance his journalism skills and wants to go far in his career. There are no better places to do so than in thriving sports communities like Rock Springs, Green River and Farson.
Many of y’all have seen me at sporting events covering our local teams. I know how important sports coverage is to a local newspaper. Often times, I have said, “Good teams deserve good coverage.” Shaquille is dedicated to doing so in the same way and I can’t wait to work with him in continuing that coverage.
Trina Brittain
Now, many of y’all know Trina Brittain already. She will be our community and features reporter at the Rocket Miner, which is something she already thrives at doing with Downtown Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency.
She has lived in Sweetwater County for almost 40 years and is well-versed in what is going on this community. She is perfect for this position.
Already, she has provided a different look into our community news coverage. She has given the popular “Remember when…” feature a much-needed update called a “Blast from the Past.” I can’t wait to learn more about this community from her and working with her to keep everyone updated with what’s happening in our own backyard.