GREEN RIVER – Green River resident Mark Branson didn’t know he had a calling until he met a very ill fish in April 2021.
“I didn’t really care about fish until I met this cool fish who was about to be executed and used as fertilizer,” said Branson.
Branson insisted on saving the fish and named him “Ivan.”
“He was the first fish I rescued and it started everything,” Branson chuckled.
According to Branson, he treated Ivan for a disease called “hole in the head” which causes lesions to appear on the head and flanks of the fish. Red Oscars like Ivan could live up to 15 years and end up being a foot long. He needed extensive care and water quality.
Ivan held on as long as he could.
“Ugly Ivan, unfortunately, didn't survive, but my work with him catapulted me into notoriety and I was able to rescue several more fish and exotic animals,” he mentioned.
He named his organization “Ugly Ivan’s Aquatic Rescue.”
His second rescue was a frog.
Soon, he met “Harold,” a very large fish that was in an unkempt tank that was too small for him.
“He needed to be in a 600-gallon tank.”
Even for beta fish, he said, they need five- or 10-gallon tanks.
“They need room to swim around,” he expressed.
He takes any fish that is too injured, sick, specialized, or dangerous for a pet shop to take in.
He can consult with others regarding aquarium issues, assist fish keepers in need and take in any unwanted fish and exotic animals.
“I guess it’s fate,” Branson said. “This is what I do.”
By the time he rescued Ryba, which is Ukrainian for “fish,” he knew he was meant to be the “fish guy” Wyoming needs.
“Fish are the most single most abused animal out there,” Branson pointed out. “People have this idea they can put a fish in a box, put some plastic plants in there and let them be.
“Fish are just as important as a dog or a cat.”
He added, “They deserve to be treated properly and they deserve to have a home that’s close to their natural environment as possible, like any other exotic pet.”
He also went on to say that the aquarium is a “report card of how you’re taking care of your fish.”
Branson has ten tanks with live plants in them and biological filtration.
“Fish deserve a happy life no matter how small they are,” he expressed. “I try to find homes that will provide the same level of care.”
His goal is to get registered as a 501-C organization. He’s been seeking board members and raising awareness for fish.
“Green River is a tight-knit community and as someone who rescues fish, most of the people are really nice,” he observed.
He added, “We’re a community – we take care of each other. I’ve been all over the U.S. The kind of support I see in these tiny little communities is something you don’t see anywhere else.
“Everyone is pulling for each other. You’re not alone.”