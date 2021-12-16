GREEN RIVER -- Some folks may consider Heidi DeGraw and her family as “newbies” since they have been living in Green River for three years.
Degraw and her family are originally from Manilla Utah. Most of her married life has been in Wyoming. She has been married for almost 18 years and has three beautiful children.
“I like to joke that the only power play my husband has been successful at is his kids having blue eyes and blonde hair,” DeGraw chuckled.
DeGraw currently works for Sage Electric Solutions in Green River. She has a bachelor's degree in human resources.
She loves to be outdoors. Her favorite things to do is fly fish, hiking and mountain biking.
One of her passions is supporting activities in the community for children.
“I love to volunteer my time to help children in different activities to learn and grow,” she said.
One of the things she loves about Green River is the people.
“I honestly don't think I have ever met someone in Green River that I wouldn't consider a friend,” she expressed. “I love the work ethic of the people here and how everyone generally strives to make the world a better place.
“I also love the rustic beauty that Green River has to offer with the desert and river.”
According to DeGraw, she would advise those wanting to move to Wyoming to give Green River a chance.
“The people, school and outdoor activities are just amazing.”
Youth coaches don’t take their responsibilities lightly. They care about the physical and emotional well-being of young athletes. They are their role models.
Coaching various sports for younger children is a treasured memory for DeGraw.
“Not only have I been able to see my own children grow and progress but I’ve had the opportunity to see other children do the same in the community as well.”