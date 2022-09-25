Mitch

Mitch Grahnert moved to Green River four months ago to help renovate the Rolling Green golf course. He is currently the grounds superintendent.  

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – Well-maintained fairways and greens attract locals and visitors to Rolling Green Golf Club.

Mitch Grahnert, grounds superintendent, would agree that it is more than just mowing the lawn and turning the sprinklers on at night. Several tasks are involved in keeping Rolling Green in good shape.

