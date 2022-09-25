GREEN RIVER – Well-maintained fairways and greens attract locals and visitors to Rolling Green Golf Club.
Mitch Grahnert, grounds superintendent, would agree that it is more than just mowing the lawn and turning the sprinklers on at night. Several tasks are involved in keeping Rolling Green in good shape.
He and his crew have made several improvements to the golf course.
“Last year, about this time, the players didn’t have a golf course to play on,” said Grahnert. “Now I’m just happy for this little town. Taking baby steps is how we improve this place and taking it one day at a time.”
The 28-year-old Lancaster, New York native moved to Green River in May of 2022.
While he was attending college Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and working at an engineering firm, he realized he didn’t like the idea of working indoors.
“I like being outdoors,” he said. “I had to do get an outdoor job and hopefully, make a career out of it.”
He studied golf and sports turf management at a state university in New York.
Since his uncle lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, he figured he could learn golf course maintenance without interruptions since there is no “off-season” in the area.
“I wanted to learn as quickly as I can about it so I had to move there as well as wanting to be closer to family members.”
Soon, Grahnert discovered he needed to continue his adventures in other places.
“Florida was getting overpopulated and prices kept skyrocketing,” Grahnert said.
Eventually, he got an internship at Aspen Glen Club in Carbondale, Colorado. During his time in Carbondale, he found the superintendent’s job for Rolling Green Golf Club online and wanted to help with the renovations. He packed everything up and made the move to Green River.
“I figured, ‘Let’s go for it!’ he laughed. “It’s just another part of the adventure.”
Since he’s not a fan of formal dining, he appreciates how casual Sweetwater County is.
“Sweetwater County has a lot to offer if you’re an ‘outdoors person,’” he noted. “I camped on the gorge, people are able to bike anywhere they’d like – there's a certain freedom here.”
He added, “I’ve been invited to go hunting with some people already. I’ve never gone hunting before, being from the suburbs of Buffalo, I haven’t had a chance to go hunting so it will be a new experience.”
Grahnert said that the people in Sweetwater County make this area stand out.
“Everyone’s been so nice, open and helpful. It’s a small community so I sense that everyone who sticks together stays together. They’re there for each other.”
“Outsiders think there’s nothing in Wyoming but I think it’s completely different than other states,” he said. “I explored through the museum and realized there is a lot of history here. From north to south, you’d think you’re in two different states.”
He went to a Cowboys football game in Laramie and noticed how strong the support for the team is among fans versus other games he attended in the past.
His biggest hobby is playing hockey and he enjoys woodworking. He has designed one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture such as his own entertainment center while he was recovering from a back injury.
“Building something yourself makes the art really special,” he said. “You can definitely tell it wasn’t built in a factory.”
He pointed out that sitting around, doing nothing, while you’re on light duty, can take a toll on a human.
“I kept my hands busy,” he said. “My stepfather groomed me into the person I am today. While we were growing up, we thought he was really hard on us but now that we’re older, we understand why.”
“I learned to never give up and fight through the tough times. Stressing out will make situations worse. Just say, ‘Ok, this happened. Let’s move forward.’”