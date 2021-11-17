ROCK SPRINGS -- Some of our friends have relocated for new jobs, moved for love or have other reasons to move. As much as we may feel happy about their new opportunities, we are bound to feel sad to see them leave.
Rock Springs native JT Larson have seen friends move to other communities.
“I know a lot of people my age is leaving Rock Springs because they see a lack of variety or they say there is nothing to do,” Larson shared. “I disagree with them.
“The key to having fun in Rock Springs is about getting involved in our community.”
Larson pointed out that the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce “along with many other entities are always providing fun things to do here locally.”
Larson doesn’t plan to leave Sweetwater County anytime soon.
Larson has an associate degree in business administration. He is pursuing a bachelor’s in accounting through the University of Wyoming online program.
“One day I hope to have my own tax accounting firm,” he said. “Right now, I am the business agent at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.”
Larson mentioned that Rock Springs is known to come together for the greater good.
“Some examples are the Rockin’ From the Rain Fundraiser which helped with the costs of the devasting damage to many residents homes or the Packing Out Hunger event hosted by Western Wyoming Beverages.”
Larson hopes more and more locals will attend events in our community.
“Most events here in Rock Springs help local organizations provide better service to our community,” he pointed out. Take advantage of our outdoor recreation opportunities.
Larson enjoys taking advantage of the outdoors recreation opportunities in Sweetwater County.
“From using one of our local parks for a family picnic to taking your boat out and catching a few trout, you will never run out of things to do.”
Larson enjoys spending time with friends and family, puzzles, and working with numbers. He has two dogs. Maxi is a Border Collie Pit mix and Cocoa Bean is a Chihuahua.