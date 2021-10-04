ROCK SPRINGS -- Shari Kumer lives in Rock Springs with her boyfriend, Tom Fleming. She has one son, Steve Kumer, and one daughter, Katie Kumer. She teaches art at Black Butte High School. She is also a working artist.
“I work most often with acrylic paint, but I also enjoy watercolors, colored pencils, pastels, collage, and fused glass,” Kumer said. “My latest endeavor is carving and painting walking sticks made from hemp roots/stalks.”
Kumer was born and raised in Rock Springs. Her parents Steve and Dorothy Logan were both born and raised here as well.
“We like to tease my sister, Dawn (Dale) about being from Utah because she was born in Salt Lake City,” Kumer laughed. “But really, we’re all proud multi-generational Wyomingites and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
According to Kumer, she has only lived elsewhere twice in her life. In the middle of her 5th grade year, her family transferred to Upstate New York. They lived in a suburb of Syracuse for a little over two years and transferred back home.
Kumer attended University of Wyoming for four years as a computer science major.
“I knew it would be a lucrative career, but by the middle of my second year, I was miserable.”
One day, while browsing through the glossy pages of a magazine, she realized that there were possibilities for careers in art.
“I got excited about the prospect of doing something creative for a living and switched majors shortly thereafter,” Kumer shared. “It was a life-changing decision that has been one of the best I’ve ever made.
In 1999, Kumer became an art instructor at East Junior High and Alternative High School. She taught at both schools for 12 years.
“I enjoyed both immensely, but high school level and the alternative students were always my favorite, so I was thrilled when I was able to switch to full time there.”
By then, the school had been renamed to Independence High School and eventually Black Butte High School.
“I love the positive culture we’ve created there and I’m lucky to be able to work with the smart, funny, unique, talented students attending there,” she said.
In her spare time, Kumer plays a lot of golf, skates with the Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby team, and creates art.
“I also try to squeeze in some camping, side-by-side riding, cruising in my ’56 Chevy truck or on my ’05 Harley, and occasionally riding my bicycle,” Kumer said. “I guess I like to spend a lot of time on wheels, whether it’s two, four or eight.”
People that think there’s nothing to do here in Rock Springs don’t look very hard.”
Kumer said, “Another thing I appreciate about Rock Springs is the generosity of the people who live here. When a family is in need, we step up. When there’s a worthy cause, we donate. When someone gets stuck in the mud or snow, we even have a group of people so willing to help, they created a Facebook group just for that!”
There are people here willing to help you make your dream into a reality,” Kumer expressed. “If it’s something that needs to happen elsewhere, take the initiative; be bold and brave and go out into the world and chase it until it’s yours.”
