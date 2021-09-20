ROCK SPRINGS -- Kevin Kolar is a well-known DJ in Sweetwater County and his passion for music runs deep.
“My hobby is music, music, music!” Kolar announced.
“I have always loved music since I can remember as a young child,” Kolar revealed. “My parents always played music and they loved to dance.
“I did my first DJ gig in grade school with records I had. It was a blast. I absolutely love playing music. I do not consider it a job, but as a hobby!”
According to Kolar, he has played music and provided karaoke service at local watering holes, such as Saddle Lite Saloon, Bomber's, Square State Brewing, Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern, Hitching Post Saloon, Buckin’ Bar and many more. He has made several trips to Riverton and Utah to provide entertainment to patrons as well.
Kolar’s business is called Turn Up the Volume – DJ Services and it is a full-service DJ Company, specializing in DJ, extreme music bingo, karaoke and trivia blitz. He also provides video services.
“At this point in my DJ career, my biggest service is the extreme music bingo,” Kolar explained. “I do this four to five nights a week on a regular basis.”
Many local and out-of-town establishments try to beat the other in booking Kolar.
Before starting his business, Kolar had received a call from the owner and creator of Xtreme Music Bingo. He had seen his website, and noticed he was a DJ.
“He asked me if I would be interested in Xtreme Music Bingo and I said ‘YES’ immediately since I had heard of the concept earlier,” Kolar said. “I bought the program and have been doing it for almost three years now.”
Xtreme Music Bingo covers music from the great big band era to current music and everything in between.
Kolar’s favorite music is the 1980s, 1970s and country. His all-time favorite band is Def Lepard. He loves classic rock. He listens to a lot of country music as well. His favorite country artist of all-time is Garth Brooks, but he loves Luke Combs and Texas Red Dirt Music.
“My music library is extremely diverse with being a DJ,” Kolar revealed.
Since the bars were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, his friend Ronda Strother suggested Kolar do Xtreme Music Bingo on-line.
“Families were able to play it while at home,” Kolar said. “We had a few nights with over 400 people playing last winter.”
Because of Strother's idea, Xtreme Music Bingo online is now a new tradition in the winter months.
Whether it’s at Bunning Hall, a bar or even in their front yard, Kolar and his wife are always ready to help the community. They have organized Xtreme Music Bingo fundraisers for various organizations and families. They have raised money for Respite Care, P.E.O., Southwest Wyoming BMX and many more.
Recently, they had a fundraiser for Shataya Cook and Paxton Marshall.
Kolar has made many friends and enjoys living in Rock Springs.
“Rock Springs is an absolutely amazing community,” Kolar said. “I love living here, doing business here and mostly the people here.
“The people in Rock Springs and Green River are the most giving, compassionate, fun and loving folks of anywhere I have ever lived. The area is beautiful and centrally located to other travel destinations close by. Laurie and I plan on retiring here but will travel as well.”
Kolar hopes others will follow their dreams.
“Just go for it!” Kolar advised. “It sounds easier said than done. Devise a plan, follow the plan and finally execute the plan.”
Kolar pointed out that it took him well into his 40’s to execute.
“However, I can now say I have the best hobby in the world,” he admitted. “I absolutely love it and I love entertaining people!”
Kolar grew up in Dickinson, North Dakota, and Missoula, Montana. He worked in various retail management positions in Denver, Colorado. He joined the U.S. Army in 1988. He served in Hanua, Germany, and Fort Ord, California, as a material control and accounting specialist. He served his final three years in the Army Reserve in New Jersey. He lived in Holland, Mississippi, for nine years working in warehouse and transportation.
Kolar has two daughters, living in New Jersey.
He moved to Rock Springs in 2008.
After working at K-Mart and Staples, he decided to start his business, Turn Up the Volume – DJ Services.
Kolar is married to Laurie Griffin-Kolar.
“She is my best friend forever,” Kolar expressed. “Laurie and I do everything together. We just love being with one another. We have fun!”
Kolar and his wife have two rottweilers, Bourbon and Whiskey Willow.
“Our goal is to retire in about seven years, buy a motorhome and travel the U.S. coast lines visiting all the lighthouses we can,” he said.
Have someone in mind for Rocket Miner's Meet Your Neighbor? Send your nominations to Trina Brittain at tbrittain@rocketminer.com!