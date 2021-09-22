ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs resident Jamie Downing is a Fort Erie, Ontario, native who became a U.S. citizen in 1988. She has lived in many states, making Wyoming the ninth.
It’s common to move to Rock Springs for a job.
“A company I previously worked for moved me here in 2013,” Downing explained. “I no longer work for them, but I never left the area.”
Jamie has two sons, both grown men now. Her eldest resides in northern Minnesota and her youngest in northern Idaho. She is also a grandmother a few times over.
She received her B.A. in Psychology and Criminal Justice from Gonzaga University. She also has an M.S. in Psychology with an emphasis on Psychopathology.
“My dream career was to work in the mental ward of a maximum security facility,” Downing revealed. “It never happened because life always had me doing something else."
She has had numerous jobs and careers as of yet, ranging from production worker for Polaris to EMT to fast-food management to secretarial to store manager. Currently, she is a substitute teacher for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“I don't do much subbing as my current business keeps me in the kitchen,” she admitted. “I own my home and live with my boyfriend of nine plus years.”
Downing recently moved her elderly mother from San Diego into her home, as well.
Downing has three cats named Franklin, Phyllis and Minerva.
“My dream pet is an elephant, but that isn’t going to happen, of course,” she laughed.
Downing’s hobbies include baking, reading, gardening and trivia.
“I am a science and knowledge nerd as well!” exclaimed Downing. “I will watch or read anything that is fact-based just to gain the knowledge. Anything that ends in -ology is my weakness.”
Sometimes, a successful business adventure is just hiding around the corner.
“I never planned on having my own bakery business,” Downing shared. “A friend of mine had a small business in Green River and I started making and selling random items there.”
Soon, Downing realized how much she enjoyed baking. She got a license for Sinful by Jamie, LLC and have been increasing in sales since.
“I try to participate in as many community events as possible,” she said. “The more events I do, the more requests I get, and the more baking I do. I also take personal orders, either by phone or email. Those fill in the time between event preparations. The business name is self-explanatory. Sweets are sinful, but yummy.”
“What stands out to me about Rock Springs the most is how accommodating this community is,” Downing expressed. “Since I started my business, I have never felt like ‘the new kid on the block.’ Other vendors and event managers have made me feel like part of the event family and are so supportive!”
“People here are so friendly and welcoming,” she added. “Even though I have only been here since 2013, I feel like I have always been here.”
She went on to say, “This place kind of grows on you after a while.”
Everyone has a different opinion about each season.
“My favorite memories of Rock Springs as of yet are my Fall experiences,” Downing said.
Every year, she plants a huge garden and an abundance of flowers.
“Every year, it's a battle to keep everything growing because of deer and birds,” she said. “My outdoor cat (Franklin) is now the garden/backyard mascot, keeping all the critters out of the garden. A tall, secure fence in the backyard now keeps the deer away. The front yard, however, is theirs. I enjoy watching the deer munch away in the yard.”
Applications to start businesses during the pandemic surged last year. Some may have been reluctant to go through it, hoping the shut-down wouldn’t last. Some may be afraid to take the leap.
“Just do it,” Downing advised. “You will never know if it will work or not unless you give it a shot. The saying, ‘The only thing to fear is fear itself’ is so true. I just go with the flow. The business seems to have a mind of its own. I just bake whatever it tells me to, either by previous sales or requests.”