New England native Brooke Enot moved to Green River less than three months ago. She is currently working as a floral designer at A Touch of Class Floral, a locally-owned business in downtown Rock Springs. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – As soon as summer started rolling into Wyoming, New England native Brooke Enot packed up and headed to Green River with her boyfriend, Andrew.

Enot was born in New Hampshire and has lived in New England her whole life. She was residing in Connecticut prior to moving to Green River. She grew up and attended school in Connecticut and graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s in pre law.

