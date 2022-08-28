ROCK SPRINGS – As soon as summer started rolling into Wyoming, New England native Brooke Enot packed up and headed to Green River with her boyfriend, Andrew.
Enot was born in New Hampshire and has lived in New England her whole life. She was residing in Connecticut prior to moving to Green River. She grew up and attended school in Connecticut and graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s in pre law.
Prior to moving west, she worked for a law firm for 13 years as a researcher and an assistant for civil litigation and criminal defense attorneys.
“Prior to COVID, I worked for a record label in New York City as an assistant to a tour manager and got to travel the country with Tool and Travis Scott on their 2019 tours, amongst many other smaller bands,” Enot shared. “I love New York. It has always been my second home. New York is hands down the greatest city on the planet!”
Since the COVID restrictions on the East Coast were very strict, Enot wanted to live in a place less crowded and where the restrictions weren’t as severe.
“COVID was very intense on the East Coast,” said Enot. “We were on lockdown basically from March 2020 and there are still some restrictions in place today, although not as severe.’
She added, “I reached a point in life where I felt unfulfilled. New England is an extremely expensive place to live in and I reached a point in my job where I could not advance, so I felt stagnant.”
“Having witnessed 9/11 in New York, and now COVID, I wanted a quieter, more private life.”
Since Enot’s mother was born and raised in Evanston and is a graduate of University of Wyoming, Enot has been very familiar with Wyoming.
“I have been coming to Wyoming my entire life and still have family here. I met my boyfriend here. I was just ready for a change of pace and a quieter life, which led me to Green River.”
Enot made a friend at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and she referred her to her current job, which is a floral designer for a locally-owned business, A Touch of Class Floral in downtown Rock Springs.
“I have always wanted a job that brings me joy and something I look forward to every day,” she expressed. “I wanted a job that allows me to work with some amazing people who will become my family.
“I found that here!”
Even though she and Andrew don’t have children, they are still looking forward to “finding a home with a big yard” so they can “have a lot of pets.”
They love to go camping, fishing and taking road trips.
“Our favorite activity is star gazing,” she gushed.” I am amazed by the Wyoming sky. We cannot see any stars in the city and the night sky is my favorite thing about living here. I had no idea you could see so many stars with the naked eye. It's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen.”
Enot has seen many differences between living in southwest Wyoming and in New England.
“I love how tight-knit the communities are here,” she noted. “I guess when you don't live with millions of people on top of each other, it's easier to get to know your neighbors.”
She added, “The people here are also extremely kind and friendly. The friends I have made here - my Touch Of Class Family such as Tina, Jackie, Aspen, Tyra, and Pete have made me feel so welcome here and I appreciate them so much.”
“Mike and his staff at Square State Brewing have been really cool - we are work neighbors!” she laughed. “Everyone has been really great at making me feel welcome and accepted. Square State has great beer too!”
Often, it can be difficult to use words for feelings but there is always a bouquet of flowers.
“I just want to make people feel happy and spread joy and I feel honored that I get to do that as a floral designer,” Enot said. “Flowers make everyone feel better, whether you're celebrating a birthday or anniversary, or grieving the loss of a friend or a loved one. Beautiful flowers always put a smile on someone's face.
“I'd love more opportunities to volunteer and get to know more people in town. If I had a million dollars, I would open a pizza shop / Italian bakery, because I sure do miss a good pie or pastry from New York!”
Enot is very passionate about life.
“Life is so short,” she said, “I think that society as a whole waste too much time on things that don't matter.
“I wish we could all be kinder and more compassionate to one another. Living on the East coast became a rat race. You can make a ton of money and still not feel fulfilled.”
“I think that wealth, fame and popularity are the wrong type of goals,” she pointed out.
“I love music, art and being outside. I appreciate a warm summer day, the night sky, the deer and antelope strolling by. I think we could all benefit more from appreciating the little things and small moments in life.
“Say ‘Hi!’ to your neighbors, help someone when you can, laugh a lot, travel, eat the cake and don't waste time on anything that isn't bringing you joy.”
