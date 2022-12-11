ROCK SPRINGS – Most people have learned new information about politics before and after the 2022 primary and general election.
What about those who still don’t understand politics such as how a bill eventually becomes a law?
Rock Springs resident Rosa Reyna-Pugh helps more individuals understand how government works in the United States as a community organizer for the Equality State Policy Center, (ESPC) a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to fair government, transparent elections and thriving communities in Wyoming.
Many people aren’t aware of ESPC, even though it has existed for 30 years.
Pugh was inspired to join ESPC after becoming a student at Western Wyoming Community College and making connections with the Hispanic community on campus.
She is most passionate about the community and her culture.
“I don’t want people to hurt,” she expressed. “Even when I feel my worse, I still want to take care of everyone else.”
According to Pugh, 17 percent of Sweetwater County is Hispanic.
“We’re helping them represent themselves,” she said. “We’re giving them tools to run for office or volunteer on projects or be on a committee.”
She said it’s all about “pointing people to the right direction and helping them out.”
For instance, Pugh has helped families connect with translators to assist children with their homework.
“It’s really difficult when parents don’t know enough English to help their kids understand what’s going on in the class,” Pugh pointed out. “Without translators, they would just give up.”
Pugh expresses gratitude for the opportunity she has to help others.
“My parents came to the U.S., not just so I can better myself, but to better everyone in our community and the following generations.”
Pugh is a big fan of true crime.
“People think I’m strange because when I’m stressed, I’ll listen to a true crime podcast or go shopping,” she laughed.
Pugh enjoys tent-camping with her husband, Scottie and hiking with her two dogs, Walt and Wimpy.
Pugh owns an all-inclusive photography business.
“I want people to feel good about themselves. We’ll never say ‘no’ to anyone,” she said, including LGBT couples, blended families, plus-size individuals and people from around the world.
As a local photographer, she suggests everyone takes pictures.
As a woman who suffered a pregnancy loss and nearly died, she suggests to “truly live as if it’s your last day.”
“I listen to everyone’s needs and I’ve changed my perspective,” she shared. “Now I make time.”
She expressed the importance of being with loved ones and “don’t just settle.”
“We’re a strong county,” Pugh added. “We’re nothing like Jackson or Cheyenne. We’re completely different. People show up for others, even when it’s 10 below zero.
“It goes back to loving thy neighbor.”
Pugh was an Alamo, Texas resident before moving to Rock Springs. She and her husband moved to Mississippi and in two years, they realized how much they missed Rock Springs.
“It’s so simple here,” Pugh said. “It’s amazing. We have a good community.
“This is where we live, thrive and succeed.”