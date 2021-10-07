GREEN RIVER -- Montana native Tami Schwartz and her family moved to Sweetwater County six years ago.
"It was difficult to move away from our family," Schwartz said. "However, we knew that there were many opportunities for our little family personally and professionally here in Wyoming."
Schwartz, who is a now a resident of Green River, is a literacy consultant, currently supporting school districts in Wyoming, Utah and Montana.
"I provide professional development for educators," she explained. "I also work side-by-side with teachers and students to support in filling any foundational gaps that may be holding the reader/learner back.
"I am grateful that I get to be knee deep in the data, and in the classrooms modeling and trying on the strategies that I recommend."
According to Schwartz, many of her aunts and uncles are educators.
"I also had an amazing kindergarten teacher Sister Gemma," Schwartz shared. "They were my biggest influences in regards to becoming an educator."
Schwartz didn't "aspire to be a consultant."
"It happened organically," she said. "My first teaching job was in Homer, Arkansas. They sent me out to receive training in the "lower 48," and then asked me to provide training for other teachers when I returned. I was introduced to some of my educational heroes through this process."
It was then when Schwartz was invited into the consulting world by them and with them.
"Twenty three years later, I have my own firm," Schwartz revealed. "None of this would be possible without amazing mentors throughout my career."
Schwartz is always ready to help teachers and students make reading fun.
"Teaching students how to read is a challenging task," she expressed. "There are so many moving parts cognitively and linguistically for students to experience success.
"My day is made if I can lighten the load for educators and students."
Green River reminds Schwartz of "the town that she grew up in."
"The schools and the kids are the heartbeat of this community," she said. "Those values are important to me."
Schwartz and her family have created fond memories during their time in Green River already.
"The parade for the 2020 graduates was an emotional experience for me," she admitted. "Our family was part of the parade due to my husband's role at Green River High School."
Schwartz also said the community has shown amazing support.
"I saw so much joy on the faces of those that lined the streets to see their seniors. The bonfires during homecoming week are quite epic as well."
For anyone who wants to make their dream come true, Schwartz advises all to set a goal and set it aside.
"Show up. Play big. Be authentic. You will reach it."
Do you know anyone who should be the next Meet Your Neighbor? Email suggestions to Trina Brittain at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.