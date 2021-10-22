ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs resident and local artist Amanda Romero splits her time working for the Sweetwater County Extension Office as the Horticulture Assistant as well as an Assistant at the Community Fine Arts Center.
“I feel like I have the perfect balance between two areas I love - growing things and art,” Romero said. “In my spare time I work on artwork and watch my boys play sports and participate in activities.”
According to Romero, her love for art began when her grandmother drew with her as a child.
“That love for art just started increasing with support from teachers and family,” she shared.
Romero said she loves Wyoming, its wild places and way of life which is often depicted in her artwork.
“I have seen an increase in art centered events and more support for artists in the last few years,” Romero noted. “I especially love all the different artwork and displays around town.”
Romero mentioned that she hopes communities will continue to support local art.
“You can support local artists by sharing their posts, talking positive about their art, or purchasing work-big or small.”
Romero has been living in Rock Springs for 21 years. She grew up in Green River. She met her husband while attending Western Wyoming College. She has three teenage sons, horses and a dog.
Romero truly loves Rock Springs. She thinks “we are on a positive path to making Rock Springs a friendly and beautiful community to live in.”
“The thing that stand out to me the most in Rock Springs is the willingness to help each other. I've seen people or families in need due to difficult situations and our community rallies together for them.”