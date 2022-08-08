Lisa Strubhar

Lisa Stubhar, a new Rock Springs resident, is already a well-known artist for painting a memorial cow as part of the annual promotion of Red Desert Roundup Rodeo in Sweetwater County. On the other side of the cow is the name of Jessie Wells.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS — Social media is known as a powerful tool. It can guide strangers to certain places at certain times for special purposes.

Eager to get acquainted with the locals, former Cheyenne resident Lisa Strubhar was scrolling through Facebook to see how she can help the community.

