Lisa Stubhar, a new Rock Springs resident, is already a well-known artist for painting a memorial cow as part of the annual promotion of Red Desert Roundup Rodeo in Sweetwater County. On the other side of the cow is the name of Jessie Wells.
ROCK SPRINGS — Social media is known as a powerful tool. It can guide strangers to certain places at certain times for special purposes.
Eager to get acquainted with the locals, former Cheyenne resident Lisa Strubhar was scrolling through Facebook to see how she can help the community.
She noticed someone was searching for an artist to paint a wood-carved cow.
Strubhar had just moved to Rock Springs with her husband and six children less than two months ago. One of the first attractions they noticed were the painted cows in several areas, promoting the annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo.
“Where else can you see cows like these?” Strubhar chuckled. “It’s a fun and unique tradition. It’s totally Rock Springs!”
Through Facebook, she was able to connect with the contributors who bought a wooden cow in memory of Aaron Sadler and Jessie Wells. Sadler and Wells were victims of the June 23rd shooting at The Embassy Tavern in Green River.
A few hours after she volunteered, she said that the cow arrived at her house that night.
“I didn’t expect it to be so big!” she laughed. “I even ran out of paint.”
Home Depot donated a can of blue paint to Strubhar in a matter of minutes.
“They were really sweet,” she beamed. “It’s been amazing to see how everyone supports each other.”
Strubhar had never met Sadler and Wells but started meeting people who knew them.
“These girls have a place in these people’s hearts,” said Strubhar.
When she was painting the cow in her yard, her neighbor approached her and expressed how touched she was.
“She told me that her daughter babysat Jessie’s children.”
After that moment, she realized that painting the cow was something she was meant to do.
“It still feels like this was put together for me,” she shared. “It was a chance for me to get to know people and learn about this community.
“I’m all in to help the community and spread hope.”
She added, “I think giving others the opportunity to write their thoughts and words of love on the cow helps bring some closure to them.”
“I also think the cow is a reminder that this is still a place where people can come together and do things for each other. It’s not all bad. We hear the terrible things going on in the world and it makes us feel uptight.”
“Sometimes we ask, ‘Do I trust my neighbor?’ But when people come together and show support, it reminds us about the good.”
Stubhar has been an artist since she was 12 years old. She was born in Pennsylvania and met her husband in Virginia through their love of art.
“We fell in love with the home we found here and we just love the close-knit feel that we wouldn’t find in other places,” she pointed out.
“People take ownership here.”
Painting is in the family’s blood as well. Like their parents, the children are constantly painting.
The 1965 film, “The Sound of Music” tells the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers.
“Instead of singers, we’re the Von Trapp Family of painters,” Strubhar chuckled. “My children really love to paint too.”
Stubhar has been getting acquainted with fellow artists in Sweetwater County. She is looking forward to meeting others outside the art community.