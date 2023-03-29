Allison Tolson

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Eight months ago, former Maryland resident Allison Tolson moved to Rock Springs with her husband and family because they were looking “to go somewhere that was the complete opposite” of where they lived and worked.

According to Tolson, the family knew they wanted to eventually move to Wyoming after her husband retired as a first responder, serving almost 36 years in an agency outside of Washington, D.C.

