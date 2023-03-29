ROCK SPRINGS – Eight months ago, former Maryland resident Allison Tolson moved to Rock Springs with her husband and family because they were looking “to go somewhere that was the complete opposite” of where they lived and worked.
According to Tolson, the family knew they wanted to eventually move to Wyoming after her husband retired as a first responder, serving almost 36 years in an agency outside of Washington, D.C.
“We were seeking less crime, less traffic, less taxes, less people, less anxiety and stress, a friendlier and more open community, a slower pace of life, a place that didn't feel confined and judgmental- somewhere we could live and let live,” said Tolson.
It wasn't until we exhausted all other options in the state that we decided to do a quick drive through of the town and neighborhoods in Rock Springs,
“We found once we got out of the retail area and closer to the mountains, that things felt more comfortable and familiar,” she revealed. “Although, there isn't much greenery compared to the east coast, we started to see the beauty of the valleys and rock formations all throughout Rock Springs, the off-road trails and we appreciated the close proximity to schools. There was even something about the trains passing by. The icing on the cake was visiting the family recreation center.”
Since Tolson’s father was an officer in the Navy, she grew up moving around between California, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. Her husband on the other hand, was born, raised, lived and worked in Prince Georges County, Maryland his whole life until they moved to Wyoming.
The couple met each other a bit later in life. He had three almost grown children and she was single with no children of her own. A year and a half after their first blind date, they married in Idaho Falls.
Soon after, they became “empty nesters,” traveling to tropical destinations, taking long road trips, sleeping in on weekends, just enjoying spending time together.
Five years later, they welcomed twin boys and five years after that, their youngest son was born.
“Being older parents does have its advantages, but Father Time often reminds us we aren't young,” Tolson said. “We also have 14 grandchildren, some are older than our own three boys, so the family dynamics are unique, but we are grateful that all the grandkids get along with their ‘uncle babies.’
“We were just starting to explore our children's likes and interests when Covid hit, and our county in Maryland had pretty strict lockdown measures and mandates for almost two years,” she revealed. “We lost time getting our kids involved in activities they might enjoy and attending school in person. Being here now, we are again trying out everything the boys are interested in to see where their talents and passions take them.”
The kids have enjoyed participating in sports leagues at the family recreational center, swimming lessons, and taking martial arts. They will be playing baseball and soccer this upcoming season. The boys have recently started music lessons as well.
“They are so grateful to be learning in a classroom and not virtually,” she expressed. “We have always been an adventurous family. We enjoy going to the beach, hiking, taking road trips to destinations of historical importance, amusement parks, visiting family and national and state parks.”
Currently, Tolson is a stay-at-home mom, but prior to having kids, she worked as a compounding pharmacy technician in a gothic style apothecary that many said was reminiscent of Diagon Alley from Harry Potter, she described.
Tolson mentioned that as a law enforcement officer for almost 36 years, her husband worked in one of the higher crime areas in the country.
“He is truly retired now, enjoying not having to get up for work on cold, windy and snowy days,” she chuckled.
Tolson enjoys reading about American history and keeping herself informed about current events.
“Wyoming is a perfect place to find a different type of early American history, from famous outlaws to the Oregon and Mormon Trail.”
She noted that there are so many small towns in Wyoming that they can't wait to visit.
“For our family, having the four-day school week has been especially beneficial for us, as it allows us more time to explore.”
Tolson said that she is passionate about “teaching her children to appreciate the beauty and interconnectedness of nature and about all the blessings that come with living in our nation.”
“I had an amazing childhood full of freedom, innocence and exploration. It seems that my kids' generation has much more pressure to be a certain way or to be dismissive of others with differing opinions and to be fearful of the world outside of their home.”
She added, “Nothing is more important to me right now than making sure I raise compassionate, service oriented, well-rounded children. Moving to Wyoming, I feel my kids will have a much better chance to be all those things than in the hustle and bustle, icy world of an impersonable suburban area or city. Not to say someone can't find happiness and fulfillment in a city setting, but there is less pressure outside of those populated areas to conform.”
Tolson plans to become a fully engaged citizen in the community by participating in as many local events as she and her family can.
“Although, I certainly see others' gripes about living here on social media, I have been highly impressed with the quickness and willingness to help someone out in need, from stranded truckers, to help with moving, to shoveling snow, to encouragement in tragedies, to helping strangers; believe it or not, this is not prevalent in many of the areas I have lived in.”
Tolson pointed out that “despite all the grumbling, people in this county step up to help others.”
She said that her family has already been the recipients of such kindness.
Within a few weeks of moving here, they met a couple at Boar's Tusk, who befriended them immediately and have been their mentors for this area.
About a month later, as the Tolsons were out on an adventure, they hit a deer that totaled their vehicle outside of Fossil Butte National Monument. Neither AAA nor their car insurance roadside assistance was able to help.
Every other car had luckily stopped to see if they were okay. Two people stayed with them for a length of time and one man was willing to go to his home in Green River and get a vehicle that can tow them back to Rock Springs.
Highway Patrol assisted them, took them to a motel and even picked up their family in the morning to take them back home.
“These selfless acts don't happen everywhere. It's consistent here, though. It seems to be unique to the people either as Wyomingites or Sweetwater County residents.”
Tolson believes that “you can find what you are looking for, no matter where you go.”
“Our eyes are open to the problems of a ‘small’ town, but there are so many helpful resources and positive people available to help guide your life in the right direction, especially here in Sweetwater County,” she said. “We have found numerous activities to help keep the kids engaged from Friday crafts at the library, swimming and taekwondo at the recreational center, food trucks, local events held at retail establishments, to cattle roping and BMX racing at the Sweetwater Events Complex.”
From wide open spaces and awesome geological formations to movie theaters, bowling and more, the family have taken advantage of several opportunities Southwest Wyoming has to offer.
“One could choose to dwell on the downside of living in this area or search out things that bring happiness and enjoyable life experiences to your family,” she pointed out. “Maybe we are still in the honeymoon phase, having lived here less than a year, but we plan to continue to find things that helps us grow closer as a family and be an active part in our community.”