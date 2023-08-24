ROCK SPRINGS -- Patients of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County saved $4.5 million during the last fiscal year thanks to one program – Patient Financial Navigation.

According to a press release from MHSC, the program was created to help patients and their families address financial needs and to help reduce barriers and stress related to healthcare costs, visits and treatment.

