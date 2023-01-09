first baby

 Photo Courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS-- The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Green River residents Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum welcomed a precious baby girl, Alora, into the world at 9:35 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of five, having two older brothers and sisters.

