Photo Courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
ROCK SPRINGS-- The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Green River residents Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum welcomed a precious baby girl, Alora, into the world at 9:35 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of five, having two older brothers and sisters.
Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023. This is a tradition that Memorial Hospital's Auxiliary members enjoy putting together and it’s a great gift to celebrate the first baby born every year at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The basket included a variety of items including books, blankets, clothes, a stuffed animal, cups, and much more. Baby Alora kicked off what’s sure to be a busy year in the Labor and Delivery Department.
