Image one

Stevie Nosich has been named Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new emergency management coordinator.

 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- Stevie Nosich is Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new emergency management coordinator.

Nosich, the hospital’s environmental safety officer, accepted the additional responsibilities in February. She replaces David Beltran who recently retired.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus