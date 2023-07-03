ROCK SPRINGS – As 21-year-old Rock Springs resident Liberty Eddy held her son, Wyatt Lane Ensign, next to her skin for the first time on June 20, she noticed he was “purple.”
At first, she didn’t quite understand what was happening because of the shock she had experienced after a quick delivery; it only took her 21 minutes to give birth to her son.
The staff on-site placed a pulse oximeter on his feet and the new mother and Wyatt’s father, Austin Ensign, were able to keep holding him.
As the team evaluated the newborn, they discovered he had a heart murmur.
According to Eddy, Wyatt struggled to keep his oxygen levels up and he had arrhythmia as well as a heart murmur.
The pediatrician told his parents to wait until he was 24 hours old to see if the heart murmur would go away.
Wyatt was named after Ensign’s best friend, Wyatt Kalivas. Kalivas passed away in a car wreck in Farson on August 13, 2016.
Eddy recalls attending a Celebration of Life with Ensign. They were sitting on a bench after all the balloons were released into the sky. One balloon landed next to them. To this day, Eddy believes that was “a sign.”
“I never knew Wyatt, but it felt right by naming him,” she said. “I knew I wanted to name him Wyatt before I told Austin I was pregnant. It meant the world to us.”
She added that she chose Lane as his middle name because she thought it is a “strong, Cowboy name that he can be proud of.”
At the hospital, Wyatt’s heart murmur was still present.
He was put on oxygen, something the parents hadn’t prepared to see. They held each other and cried.
The couple had already suffered a miscarriage before she was pregnant with Wyatt.
The obstetrician strongly advised that Wyatt should be flown to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
“He said that if Wyatt was his own child, he’d take him to Primary Children’s Hospital,” Eddy revealed. “That is something we really appreciated because we want them to treat our baby as if he is their own.”
At first, the couple was in “mom and dad mode” and agreed to everything the doctors suggested, but as they watched the medical team continue to run more tests on Wyatt in the nursery, the new parents began to cry again.
“Austin had joked saying, ‘No one prepared us for this.’ He said that his friends didn’t even tell him just how much he would love his own kid.” Eddy shared.
Before take-off on the next day, the flight team was preparing to give Wyatt a new IV. The first attempt was no good. Neither was the next or the next one after that.
“He got poked six times,” Eddy said. “That was the moment when I became emotional. Wyatt was crying with his little legs just shaking; that's where I lost it. Austin reached over and held my hand and told me ‘It's going to be OK.’
“I will never forget that moment.”
While she was in labor, she was asked multiple times what her pain on a scale of one to 10 was.
“My dad told me that there's no ‘ten’ until you see your kid sick,” she said. “I would say ‘100.’ He’s so tiny and we just didn’t want to see him go through that. Watching his little leg just shaking really hit me.”
She explained that when the “mother’s instinct” first kicks in, the mother stays strong for the child, however, she admitted there were moments she would cry in the restroom.
“I wanted to be strong for Wyatt and Austin, so when I was alone, even if it was for a moment, I would cry.”
Since Ensign had an interview with Simplot, he wasn’t able to join them at Primary Children’s Hospital right away.
“He was devastated that he couldn’t be with us,” Eddy said. “He’s a marine and he’s a strong guy, but he was absolutely terrified about all of this.”
She said that he wanted to commit to this interview since it was difficult for a lot of people to be granted one. On his cover letter, he mentioned that they were expecting a baby in June.
“They brought that up during the interview. He said, ‘They are actually in the helicopter above us right now.’”
She added, “I can’t imagine how hard that was for him to explain all that to them. If it was me, I would have been crying in front of them. He went to that interview because he wants to provide for our family.”
She noted that this hardship has strengthened their relationship.
“He’s been such a good partner through this,” she said. “Our relationship has grown a lot.”
She explained that the cardiac nurse from Life Flight was concerned that Wyatt’s problems were an indication of a heart defect called Patent Ductus Arteriosus, which is a very serious condition. They gave him Prostaglandins, which slows down the respiratory system, making his oxygen needs increase drastically.
Wyatt was admitted into the Cardiac ICU at Primary Children’s Hospital.
“The amazing medical staff did an echocardiogram, labs, and EKG’s and quickly determined that he did not have the issue they originally thought,” she said.
Wyatt was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), which means that Wyatt has a hole in his heart. It causes blood to flow from the left to right ventricle. As a result, the heart pumps extra blood. It also causes the left side of the heart to become enlarged.
If this condition is left untreated, it can lead to more health issues later in his life. He could experience growth problems, frequent respiratory infections, and develop disease of the blood vessels in the lungs after 12 months.
Over a matter of days, they helped wean him off oxygen until he was able to maintain his saturation on his own.
Wyatt was discharged on June 23.
Eddy revealed that Wyatt will need trips every couple of weeks from Wyoming back to Primary Children’s to follow up with cardiology to see if the hole in his heart will close on its own or if he needs to have open-heart surgery.
The doctors said that since the location of the hole is less likely to close on its own, there is a high chance that he will need the surgery.
“When I heard ‘open heart surgery,’ by the time he’s four months old, it scared me,” she expressed. “It’s been very traumatizing for us. It was something we couldn’t process at first because we were trying to learn about what’s happening to him.”
She also pointed out that there is a moment when the two realized that they need to put their fear aside because they “have to be parents now.”
Besides worrying about her son, Eddy was also struggling with post-birth pain, including swollen legs.
“It was really hard to heal,” she said. “I was only allowed to bring the diaper bag on the helicopter. I had nothing to help me deal with what was happening to me.”
Recently, a vehicle was donated by an anonymous individual. Ensign was in a car accident, involving an elk, in December. Eddy’s Jeep is no longer a reliable vehicle anymore; it doesn’t even have a working air conditioner in it.
“We didn’t ever expect it and we could never thank this person enough,” she expressed. “That took the biggest weight off our shoulders. I can’t even trust my Jeep to go to Green River!”
Eddy has been living in Rock Springs for about five years but has already seen the generosity in the community.
“I’ve always known that we live in a great community, and I’ve always seen people pull together for others.” she noted. “When it happens to you, it leaves you speechless. I’ve asked God “Why are people so kind to us?’ Then I think, ‘Every baby deserves kindness.’”
Currently, there is a GoFundMe account set up for the couple to help with medical bills. Anyone interested in donating may go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-help-for-wyatt-lane?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_jn4t+medical-help-for-wyatt-lane