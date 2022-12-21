Bad Apple
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- While some people remain skeptical, others become curious, exploring Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie. They ask questions about spirituality and the metaphysical as they inspect the selection of crystals, sage, ritual tools, literature, décor and books.

Many locals, even new guests, are attracted to the store’s relaxing atmosphere and Zen environment, according to Alicia Adkison, owner of Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie.

