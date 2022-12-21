ROCK SPRINGS -- While some people remain skeptical, others become curious, exploring Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie. They ask questions about spirituality and the metaphysical as they inspect the selection of crystals, sage, ritual tools, literature, décor and books.
Many locals, even new guests, are attracted to the store’s relaxing atmosphere and Zen environment, according to Alicia Adkison, owner of Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie.
“I hear from everyone that this place is full of really good, calming energy and they enjoy the relaxing space,” said Adkison.
She pointed out that everyone isn’t expected to buy merchandise nor will anyone get pressured into taking a class at Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie.
“If you want to come to feel better, sit in a chair and just be.”
The name of this independently-owned business catches a few people off-guard. Adkison admitted that she was “always the bad apple.”
“I’ve had people approach me and say they won’t come in because of the name,” she chuckled. “When I was growing up, I was the black sheep. In the spiritual community, I often feel like I’m still the black sheep. I’m loud and I show that I have struggles. I’m human.”
She added, “A ‘bad apple’ could be a bad person out of the bunch, but it could also mean that you are a catalyst for change.”
For those who are intrigued by the enigmatic vibe, she goes out of her way to explain what the shop is all about.
Adkison was inspired to start her business after having her own healing journey. For 20 years, she battled depression and had several other issues such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bi-polar and suicidal thoughts. She, ultimately, started getting “fed up” with her condition.
“I was in a really dark space. Finally, I was just getting sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she shared. “Western medicine couldn’t help me, so I found something that could.”
In Jan. 2022, Adkison, with reluctance, joined a Reiki class. Reiki practitioners use a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing. A universal energy is known to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the individual to achieve emotional or physical healing.
“I was very closed-off,” she said. “I thought this person was crazy, but eventually, I started to see the joy in things again and I didn’t hate people as much as I did!”
Adkison currently specializes in reiki, access bars, spells, The Spiral, chakra and other areas.
Atkison pointed out that healing is never easy.
“It’s hard to heal. You have to deal with a lot of stuff that don’t make you feel good, but once you get over that edge, that’s when the magic happens and it’s all worth it.
“When you stay true on your path, that’s magic. When you gain confidence or release guilt, that is magic.”
Adkison wanted to help others in their healing journey.
“I opened up a tiny shop and then the universe said, ‘Nope. It has to be bigger. There needs to be more of you.’
We’re here to help anyone – no matter where they are in their healing journey. I don’t like to say ‘We heal people,’ - we walk beside them during their healing journey.”
While some people may be suspicious of Adkison and her tribe, people should expect a variety of services in self-care, not supernatural tricks nor initiations to the occult.
“It’s more than just metaphysical.”
Adkison noted that “magic is simply working with energy – that's what energy healers do.”
Adkison said, “I’m not cranky, tired or resentful now. Why should I be?”
A witch, according to Adkison, is someone who is confident and stands in their power.
“We choose to walk our own path, using energy,” she said. “Some people will make oils, incense, light candles or read a book about Tarot – to me, those are spells. They’re your magic.”
Besides Reiki, if one wants to really “dig deep into their emotions,” a guest at Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie can make arrangements for one to do “The Spiral.”
According to Adkison, “The Spiral” is a powerful life-changing healing journey that clears stuck emotions from the body. She said that those eight weeks can be extremely difficult.
“It deals with emotions that’s been stuck since birth until 12-year-old,” she explained. “It’s the best thing. It’s saved my life. It’s not easy, but healing never is.”
The merchants who sell soaps, jewelry, artwork and such are more than just vendors to Adkison.
“I call them creators because they put their love, intentions and all of their energy into everything they make.”
Services at Bad Apple Energy Magickal Menagerie include:
- Reiki
- Chakra Clears
- Manifestations Clears
- Access Bars
- Magickal Oils
- Mojo Bags
- Magickal Teas
- The Spiral
- Spell Jars
- Poppets
- Tarot/Oracle
- Enchanted Eats
- Foot Zone Therapy
- Harmonic Light Therapy
As of Jan. 2, 2023, practitioner Joy Turner will be teaching witch school for ages up to 20-years-old. This course is for those who would like to gain a better understanding of witchcraft and the application of energy.
Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie, 810 Dewar Dr. In Rock Springs, is where the magic happens.
“If you walk in willingly, with an open mind, magic will happen in your life."