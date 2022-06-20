SWEETWATER COUNTY – Millions of people have forgotten how to take a “time out” in a busy, fast-paced world nowadays.
It doesn’t take long for Sweetwater County residents to arrive and recharge at Buckboard Marina. It is centrally located for lodging, dining, camping, fishing, boating and hunting. The breathtaking view of the bay is hard to miss and visitors can easily see the Uinta mountains from the campsite.
The Valdez family took over Buckboard Marina in 2019.
“It was in bad shape,” said Tony Valdez, owner. “We’ve always been about the outdoors and it was just a fluke this opportunity came along.”
Frequent visitors have already noticed the changes such as a new store, lodging, RV park and boat slips. They have plans to “add a whole lot more” such as a playground and pavilions.
The RV drive through campsite includes electric hook-ups, water hook-ups and sewer hook-ups.
Redneck Bar and Grill is popular for their tasty buffalo burgers. They also have a monthly seafood buffet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors need to reserve online or call Buckboard Marina.
Valdez pointed out that their food is all-natural, organic and local. For instance, they get their meat from Bridger Valley, cook it themselves and bake bread.
The store has plenty to offer to visitors during their stay. The following is available for purchase:
Beer, liquor wine and soda
Bait and tackle
Hunting and fishing licenses
Flaming Gorge Forest Service Recreation passes
Ice
Mobile Food and Beverage Unit
According to many visitors, Buckboard Marina is “a jewel on this side of the Continental Divide.”
“This place is a valuable service to those who want to ‘unplug’ and reconnect with nature,” Valdez shared. “It can be a lifestyle or it can be a remedy to a stressful life.
“It’s amazing how people are scared of ‘nothing.’ They’re used to living with those digital connections. Out here, you have ‘nothing’ but you and nature.”
He added, “We have to have technology to run our business, of course but it’s amazing how people can’t let go of the ‘city life,’ even for a few hours.”
According to Valdez, when people separate themselves from high-powered items, they feel a huge difference.
“Our bodies are just storing that electricity and a good way to pull all that out is to come here and unwind,” he said. “I tell people to take their shoes off and just put their feet on the grass for a half-an-hour. Then I say, ‘Call me in the morning and tell me how you slept.’
“We’ve lost touch with the earth.”
New visitors have experienced a good night’s rest at Buckboard Marina.
“I’ve had guests come up to me and tell me, ‘Wow! I can’t believe how good I slept,” he chuckled. “Imagine that. There’s no ‘nothing’ messing with your body here.
“Everyone needs to make time to relax.”
Visitors can get a “taste of freedom” at Buckboard Marina by traveling through Green River on Uinta Drive, stay on state route 530 south for about 22 miles.
To make arrangements for fully guided fishing trips or to book a spot at Buckboard Marina, reserve online or call 307-875-6927.