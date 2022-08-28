SWEETWATER COUNTY — Looking for a small business to support that sells different styes and types of art.
Well, Charlene Koritnik, one of the owners of The Broken Mold, has been creating different forms of art since 2016.
“We do a lot. It actually just started out with photography. I was taking pictures and then I started doing portrait sessions,” Koritnik said. “I did that for a couple of years and my best friend, Autumn Palmer, told me that she was wanting to make some extra cash and asked me what I was doing.
“I had just started up resin work and asked if she wanted to join me in that venture. I though we could have some fun by hanging out a couple times a week and make some resin stuff and then sell the items at farmers markets.”
From there, Koritnik said that it progressed and they started adding macrame pieces, tumblers and plants.
“That’s why she’s my partner because she started helping me with the resin work on the tumblers. We’ve also now jumped back into photography while also doing everything else.”
In addition to resin tumblers, Koritnik and Palmer also sell other resin pieces like keychains.
As for their plants, Koritnik said that she started getting into learning all about the different plants that they sell this year.
“I’ve always had plants but I just started recently collecting them this year,” she said.
Koritnik said said that they sell a lot of their products at the local events in Sweetwater County, especially in the fall. The Broken Mold’s products can also be purchased at WildFlower and Company.
“I sell most of my stuff there if I’m not doing events like the River Festival.”
For Koritnik, there isn’t one specific thing that she prefers to create and sell over another.
“That’s why I do a bit of everything. I get to create so much that once I get bored of creating a particular thing, I get to move onto the next item. Right now, the tumblers and plants are the biggest focus,” she said. “Our plants are currently the best seller.”
She also said that getting to create for a living is a perk of the jobs.
“Obviously, money is a plus. But, a lot of it is the creating. Being able to sit down and think about how I want different pieces to look is very rewarding.”
Palmer said that she has enjoyed getting to learn as she goes while also getting to work alongside Koritnik.
“My favorite part of this business is learning and growing creatively with my best friend. I can't tell you how many problems we've solved together but it's always so fun!
“My favorite thing that we create now is probably photography. We just stepped back into the photoshoot space and I love helping people feel beautiful in their skin. So many of us don't take photos anymore, so I'm really happy to share that."
As for talking with customers, Palmer said that Koritnik has a knack for it.
“I do enjoy talking with folks at festivals, however Charlie is the best. She's like our own personal sunshine and it's cool to see the way people can't help but smile when they're around her.”
More information about where The Broken Mold will be set up during local events and pictures of the products they are currently selling can be seen on their Facebook page, “The Broken Mold;” the business’ Instagram account, “thebrokenmoldwyo” and more content can be seen on their TikTok account, “charleythebrokenmold.”