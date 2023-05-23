ROCK SPRINGS – Locals and visitors can have a taste of Paris, no passport required, at Jack’s Crepes.
Jack’s Crepes serves thin-type pancakes, stuffed with a variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meat and more.
To kick-off the day, Jack’s Crepes also has Wyoming-grown coffee and Italian sodas.
Sweetwater County native Justin Bosh is the owner of this laid-back, French-style café.
According to Bosh, Jack’s Crepes specializes in “simple, real, fresh food.” From the batter to the sauces, everything is made-from-scratch.
Anyone who peeks into the kitchen can see the crew chopping fresh onions, garlic, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
Even people as far as from New York have raved about Jack’s Crepes.
“This place attracts fun, unique people, especially the travelers,” said Bosh. “It makes us happy when we see people enjoying their meals and they talk about the nice time they’ve had.”
He said that visitors could “scrape the surface” when they stop in Rock Springs and dine at Jack’s Crepes.
“We get to be a part of their experience.”
Surprisingly, he said, a lot of people of all ages still haven’t eaten a crepe yet.
“When they do, it’s a neat experience.”
Bosh describes every dish that comes out as “a piece of art,” especially when each person at a big table order something different.
“It really shows a beautiful variety,” he shared. “If someone’s not ready to have a crepe yet, we have salads, paninis and pastas, too.”
He added, “Sometimes, when you eat a salad, you eat it because it’s a good decision to make, but if you eat one here, you’d want another one.
“Freshness and quality are built into our core values.”
He noted that many customers are getting big crepes, especially the sweet ones, but what they’re having is fresh fruit, two eggs and fresh cream. He explained that the sauce is cooked down from fresh berries.
“You get a mountain of dessert, but it might be the best thing you’ve had, or the healthiest, in two weeks,” he revealed.
Who’s Jack?
The café's mascot is a jackalope, which is known to many Wyomingites as a rare, mysterious, elusive, scary rabbit with horns. Bosh said that they wanted something that symbolizes the Cowboy state and something that “felt local.”
“It’s fun and simple,” he chuckled. “Jack’s not that serious. It’s cool in its own way – even with the horns.”
Bosh believes Rock Springs is the right place for Jack’s Crepes.
“We live here, and we love it here,” he expressed. “We love the mountains, the water, open areas, and we really love the people.”
Giving credit to his crew, Bosh said they’ve been “awesome.”
“We’ve enjoyed growing together.”
Bosh’s advice for new business owners is to “be honest, available and always keep moving.”
“As our friends at Deja Brew (a local coffee shop) have said, ‘Stay patient.’”
Bosh explained that he and his family had been friends and customers of the previous owners from the beginning, and they had always enjoyed their time at the café.
“We recognize the foundation that has been established here and we were able to envision the potential that could be built on that.
“We’re actually very excited.”
Jack’s Crepes, 1977 Dewar Dr., in Rock Springs, is open Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The menu can be found on their website jackscrepes.online.