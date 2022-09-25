ROCK SPRINGS – Looking for a place to buy locally-made products as well as merchandise from a local band?
Well, Wyoming Raised Apparel and Gifts is a store for that.
Owner Debi Knezovich owns the Rock Springs-based business and said that the store spawned from her son’s band, Wyoming Raised.
“When my son was 16, he came up with the band Wyoming Raised. After that, we turned it into a brand,” she said. “The brand then started sponsoring the band. We have now kind of turned it into a gift store so that we have more than just the Wyoming Raised brand.
“We started off with t-shirts but now we’ve gone more into dressier clothes. We also have hoodies and hats. That’s in our big store.”
Knezovich said that they now also have a Cowboy Cottage next door.
“We’ve started carrying the ‘Lazy One’ pajamas. They brand our name onto them. We also have quilts, blankets and dress clothes.”
In addition, the store also sells souvenirs and seasonal gifts.
“We recently moved our Christmas items in like the ornaments. We also carry Mandt’s Strawberries. We have jams, jellies and salsas from local state vendors,” Knezovich said. “We have local crafts as well. The bath and body items are from Gillette and it’s all handmade.”
In addition to the store front, Knezovich said that they have a mobile store that is taken to the fairs they participate in throughout the summer.
She also said that she enjoys getting to be a part of the Rock Springs business community.
“Rock Springs shows local businesses so much support. It is by far the best in the world. The state of Wyoming has really supported Wyoming Raised,” Knezovich said.
Wyoming Raised Apparel and Gifts has a Facebook page as well as a Facebook group, “Wyoming Raised Online,” and a website, www.wyomingraisedonline.com.
The storefront is located at 204 Center St. In Rock Springs.
Wyoming Raised Apparel and Gift’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. It is closed on Suday and Monday.
Knezovich said that during the holiday season, they will be open all seven days during the month of December.
