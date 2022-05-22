ROCK SPRINGS – Rich-N-Sweet, a bakery in Rock Springs, has been serving handmade treats to the community since 2021.
Officially opening on Dec. 10, 2021, owner Richard Keelin found the inspiration to open up a bakery through an unforeseen circumstance.
“I used to be a mechanic. Well, I broke my back and messed my arm up in an accident at work. So, I couldn’t do that anymore,” Keelin said. “I made some cinnamon rolls for some friends that were coming over to my house because I was always baking at home for myself. One of my friends told me that I should start selling them.”
Keelin didn’t really think much about it at first because he said that it was just something that friends say when you make them something.
“Some of the other people that were over agreed with him and also encouraged me to start selling them.”
The journey of selling his baked goods started off with selling the handmade cinnamon rolls at the farmer's market.
“After a couple of weeks of selling them, people started asking about the other things that I can make. So, I started adding to the items that I sold. I ended up with a pretty good customer base,” Keelin said.
After a while, Keelin said that it started to get to be too much baking out of his kitchen in his home. That’s when he decided to open the bakery.
Keelin said that he and his co-baker, Misty Dornhecker, start the process of baking the items they plan to sell for the day during the early morning hours.
“We come in early in the morning, bake what we want to, try to keep the shelves full, go home and then do it all over again the next day,” Keelin said.
At Rich-N-Sweet, there are a plethora of baked goods to choose from. They sell pies, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, Danishes, cheesecakes, bread, cinnamon rolls and much more.
Keelin said that customers will sometimes come in and make a request for them to make a specific item.
“If it’s something that’s really good, then we’ll start putting it on the shelves to sell.”
For Keelin, the best part of owning a bakery is getting to meet and talk to people that come in.
“I don’t really have a favorite thing that I bake. Everything ends up making someone happy so I like it all,” Keelin said.
Dornhecker said that she has enjoyed getting to learn new techniques through her baking.
“I love anything that I get to decorate, like cupcakes, cakes and things like that,” Dornhecker said.
Keelin said that there are certain items that sell especially well at the bakery.
“A lot of times, the cinnamon rolls sell really well. Here lately, it’s been the cheesecakes. We end up selling them as fast as we can bake them. People really like them.”
Rich-N-Sweet is located at 810 Power House Rd. In Rock Springs. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; open on Mondays from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursdays from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The bakery also has a Facebook page as well as a website: www.rich-n-sweet.com.