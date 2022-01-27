ROCK SPRINGS — Since opening in 2018, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, located on 507 Broadway St., has become a treasured business in the downtown Rock Springs area.
Owner Lisa Ryberg said that the idea for opening Sidekicks came to her after experiencing unique shops and bookstores across the country.
“I had the vision for Sidekicks after having traveled and being exposed to some really nice stores and shops,” Ryberg said. “I realized that I could pair the books we sell with the charcuterie and wine to make a nice combination.
“Now days, bookstores need to offer more than just books since there is so much competition with Amazon. You kind of have to create more than just a bookstore.”
“There’s so many elements with this store and a lot that goes into it. We’re scheduling and hosting events so we can accommodate those who want to have baby showers, weddings showers and things like that,” Ryberg said. “We also have live music at times.”
Ryberg said that they try to make sure they have several different kinds of music played when they have artists come in to play live music.
“We’ve had musicians come in and play anything from rap, blues and country. We just like to mix it up a lot. For a while, we were also hosting an open mic night.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryberg said that it has affected Sidekicks and some ways.
“We had to minimize our hours for a little while and we’re just starting to expand our hours into the evenings again. Also, we had to change up the food we served for a bit too to make sure we had food available that wouldn’t spoil too quickly.”
Ryberg said that she tries to keep items in stock that shoppers probably wouldn’t be able to find at Walmart or any department stores.
“Especially during the holidays, I like to make sure we have unique finds in the store that is hard to find anywhere else,” Ryberg said. “We keep most of them book and literary oriented.
“We also keep decanters and wine glasses available for purchase.”
For Ryberg, the best thing about owning a business in Sweetwater County has been the community.
“I absolutely adore my customers,” Ryberg said. “Through Sidekicks, I have met so many people that I wouldn’t have gotten to know and they’re so supportive. It allows me to feel like I’m more engrained within the community.”
“I definitely have to keep it balanced when it comes to what we offer. Not everyone comes in just for books, so I want to make sure we have enough seating to accommodate those who come in for the drinks and food that we sell,” Ryberg said.
“However, I also try to make sure we have a lot of the new books that are always being released. It’s definitely a mix between ensuring that we have enough social pace and having the newest book available for our customers.”
With so many books being put out every year, Ryberg said that she tries to keep the community in mind when selecting the books Sidekicks has to offer.
“There are thousands of books that come out each year. So I try to select the most popular ones and the ones that fit well in our community,” Ryberg said. “Our community isn’t always selecting the same type of books that people in other places are interested in.
“So I have to find what is moving, what’s going to be interesting to people that live here and what people in the community are requesting.”
In addition, Ryberg said that she tries to support local authors by ensuring that she has their books available at Sidekicks for customers to purchase.
Those interested in booking an event at Sidekicks can do so by calling 307-389-9727. Additional information about Sidekicks can be found on their Facebook page and website, www.sidekicksbookbar.com.