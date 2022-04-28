FARSON – Sweet Water Smoke is approaching its three-year anniversary on Monday, May 2.
Over the last three years, Chef Parker White has been providing a variety of flavors to patrons who are looking for smoked barbecue to satisfy their taste buds.
“As a chef, it’s fun because I can do whatever I want. With the barbecue, there are a lot of the things I can tie in with it, like you’re doing a fresh mozzarella salad so you got smoked mozzarella. That’s a big reason why I’m called Sweet Water Smoke and not just barbecue because I like to play with the flavor profile of smoke,” White said.
An experienced chef, White has traveled across the country learning different foods and tastes that he has been able to provide at Sweet Water Smoke, which is located at 5 Basco Avenue in Farson.
He has cooked in Colorado, Nevada, Washington D.C. and even Maryland before finding himself in small town Wyoming.
“My last position, I was a regional chef in Denver, helping out with nine different restaurants down there. My dad bought the Eden Saloon and needed some help, so I decided to resign down there and move up here to help out with the bar,” he said.
Sweet Water Smoke provides a rotating menu, meaning that it frequently changes. White said that its purpose is so that locals have something new to try without having to make a lengthy drive to get a different variety.
“The whole purpose of the rotating menu is that everyone in the community has to drive 30-40 miles to get something different. When you have a local restaurant, there isn’t much to choose from. When you do a cookie cutter menu, it’s always the same stuff and so you get burnt out on them. When you create a concept where it’s always changing and it’s always creative, it keeps the locals coming because there’s always a new variety and something new to try,” he said.
Although, White has learned that there some staples on his menu that he cannot take off due to the dish’s popularity, such as his famous carrot cake.
“I have been told the carrot cake is better than grandma’s, but don’t tell her that,” White said as he chuckled.
“It was just one of those items where I took it off the menu once and everybody kept asking me, ‘Where’s the carrot cake? Where’s the carrot cake?’ So, after three years, I’ve learned that I got to keep it on the menu. There’s a lot of items, like the fried brussel sprouts and fried okra, that I can’t get rid of.
“I’m learning what the pallet is of the locals. One thing I was really surprised with was the white truffle parmesan fries. When I first I got up here, I had to educate everyone what white truffle was and now I can’t take those off the menu either, so my options are getting limited, but I still find wiggle room to get new items on the menu.”
White enjoys teaching the local community about different foods and flavors that he has had the opportunity of learning over the span of his 23-year career.
“Stuff like the white truffle is exciting to educate the guests on these new products,” he said. “A couple weeks ago, I did saffron aioli and nobody here has really ever had saffron. Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world. People handpick tendrils from flowers in Spain and they dry them out. Just little things like that. My brain is so crammed with all of this information.”
Is he stopping with Sweet Water Smoke?
Not a chance.
White hopes to open a variety of different restaurants in the area, which will allow him to expand and showcase his culinary talents.
“I definitely want to open up more restaurants. I have a lot of ideas for different concepts. Being a chef, I’m not stuck to one cuisine. I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity in the area for different food and different cuisines,” he said.
White is currently in the works of opening up a food stand so that people can enjoy his food while on the go. He is also looking to hire help so that he can stay open seven days a week. To apply, please call 307-273-3033. Must be 18 years or older to apply.
Sweet Water Smoke is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the barbecue runs out.
For more information about Sweet Water Smoke, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SWsmoke.