GREEN RIVER – Most women can’t wait to make the next appointment with their favorite manicurist. Having their nails done by a professional makes them happy, whether that be with sparkles, busy designs or a mix of colors.
Green River resident Shauna Dockter owns The Finishing Touch hair and nail salon, 533 Uinta Drive. Dockter has been a nail technician for 30 years but her business popped up in the local beauty industry just two years ago.
She opened the salon because the previous salon she was working at was on the edge of closing its doors.
“I decided to open as a small and cozy salon with hair and nail services for our clients to come to and get away from all the noise and distractions,” Dockter explained.
Joining Dockter in her business adventures is Raquel Souza, a 15-year veteran in the beauty industry.
“She’s an amazing beautician,” Dockter praised.
A customer inspired Dockter to develop the name for her salon.
“I do give credit to Kathy Melhorne for the name,” she said. “I was finishing up her nails one day and she commented that I was ‘adding the finishing touch’ to her nails and it stuck.”
According to Dockter, being a nail technician takes great skill, patience and technique.
“Being a nail tech is absolutely a form of art.”
She pointed out that a person either has that talent or they don’t however, she also noted that there are some very talented nail technicians in this industry.
“Not everyone can pick up a brush and do this,” she mentioned. “Each nail technician in this industry has a technique of their own and they master it.”
She added, “This is not just an industry of applying nail enhancements or painting nails. It’s a talent not everyone can master.
“Every client wants a story painted on their nails.”
Dockter was a Southwest Beauty Academy student in 1991 and 1992.
“Connie Schwanabeck was my teacher, a mentor and a wonderful leader.”
Dockter knew from a young age she wanted pretty nails. She admitted that long before press on nails existed, she would make fake nails from paper and Elmers glue then super glue them on since could never grow her nails out.
“In fact, I remember being bullied for having fake nails, but that didn't stop me,” she revealed.
In 2020 beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlors were shut down to reduce the spread of COVID-19 for a few weeks.
“The pandemic wasn't easy on any of us in this industry,” she revealed. “Closing our doors was something no one was prepared for.
“However, with the help of my landlord we were able to hang in there.”
Dockter said that as a salon that doesn't generally take walk ins, going back to work was pretty easy.
“We were all excited to see one another again,” she recalled. “It was super busy in the beginning, then getting back on a schedule went smoothly.
“We all know each other, where we've been and respect each other if we're feeling ill.”
Since Souza and Dockter work separate days and often different hours, the salon is easy for them to keep disinfected and sanitary.
Even during the pandemic, she sees more full-service salons sprouting up.
“This is a very competitive industry and the pay is flexible.”
Even after three decades, she still gets nervous.
“I always wonder ‘will my customers like their nails?’ ‘Will they leave and break four off opening their car door?’
“That has happened once.”
She added that there is more pressure knowing that people are able to instantly post reviews on social media.
“Will I make it on the rants and raves page?” she chuckled.
Like the pandemic, the attention may break or make a business and employees may be difficult to find but small businesses are staying tough in Sweetwater County.
“Dream big but start small, and never give up.”