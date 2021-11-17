ROCK SPRINGS - Since bargain-hunting customers of all ages have felt the economic pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are more open to shopping secondhand.
Broadway Bargains:
The volunteers at Broadway Bargains, 429 Broadway Street have bonded with those they helped throughout the years.
Over forty years ago, longtime Rock Springs resident Juanita Angeli decided to start volunteering at Broadway Bargains. She had worked at Greyhound for 15 years. Her husband, Frank worked for Rock Springs National Bank.
One weekend, Angeli was having a yard sale to raise funds for the First Congregational Church.
She said, “I wish I can have a yard sale every day just to help people in need.”
Eventually, she joined friends, relatives and members of the church in opening Broadway Bargains in a rental unit just next to Boschetto’s.
Soon, Broadway Bargains relocated to North Front Street in the Newberry Building. There were three or four other stores in the building.
Once Broadway Bargains started to expand, they needed more volunteers.
Volunteer Shano Uhrig said, “it’s all about giving back to the community.”
For Uhrig, volunteering was the solution when she started to experience “empty nest syndrome.” She still misses her children and grandchildren but volunteering at Broadway Bargains keeps her busy.
Broadway Bargains depends on donations.
“Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be here,” Volunteer Judy Howe revealed. “Because of our community, we are able to provide for others.
“We take pride being a mission store.”
According to Howe, different situations bring customers to Broadway Bargains.
“Relocating to Rock Springs could be a reason to shop here or perhaps someone had just done time in prison and needs to start over – everyone has a story,” she explained.
Rock Springs resident, Julie Godfrey manages Broadway Bargains. She helps her father, Paul Legerski with maintenance issues, directing volunteers and organization.
“Ninety-five percent goes back to the community,” Godfrey said.
Broadway Bargains is a non-profit establishment. They work with several organizations such as the YWCA, the Justice Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Hospice, the Salvation Army and the Family Resource Center.
“We work toward improving the lives of others,” Godfrey pointed out.
The Stellar Cellar:
Times are changing and so is the inventory at consignment shops. When shoppers buy items from consignment shops, they are keeping those items out of landfills.
The Stellar Cellar is a trendy consignment shop in downtown Rock Springs. Patrons can sell and find gently-used clothing for all ages.
According to Jessica Fife, owner of The Stellar Cellar, her grandmother introduced her to second-hand shopping when she was a little girl.
“I’ve always loved thrift shopping,” Fife expressed. “I think it’s especially important now to shop second-hand. It’s environmentally friendly.
“We don’t need to consume so much.”
She added, “There are a lot of clothes that need new homes. Don’t throw them away.”
It’s more than just finding a stylish outfit. The Stellar Cellar also has unique handmade items such as essential oil perfumes, all natural soap, dreamcatchers, meta-physical items, retro media and tie dye shirts.
This season, gift cards to “give the gift of thrift” will also be available for purchase.
“When people make a purchase, it reminds me of something my friend said about buying used CD’s,” Fife said. “it’s like giving a lost dog a new home.
“I love the thought of these items making someone happy, whether they are secondhand or handmade.”
Shoppers can get an ugly Christmas sweater soon since Dec. 18 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.
The Stellar Cellar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 403 North Front Street.
Eileen's Attic:
Eileen’s Attic, 507 5th Street, has been helping the community one sale at a time. They have been helping over 45 entities including Toys For Tots, victims of fires, veterans, the library system, scouts, Bowls of Sharing, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, clients from the local nursing home, the Food Bank, Humane Society, YWCA, Traveler's Assistance, the Actor's Mission and many more.
Since 1964, the income from the thrift shop has made a positive difference for many in the community, state, nation and the world including donations to people who suffered tragedies in their lives, victims of domestic abuse and Cowboys Against Cancer.
They are involved in the "Dress For Success" program. They help people get clothes for interviews and clothes for new jobs.
This charitable second-hand shop was renamed "Eileen's Attic" in honor of former longtime resident and volunteer, Eileen Zanation. Zanation was general manager for 20 years, making it her mission to provide for those who are less fortunate.
Assistant Manager Michele Tolar said that “giving back to the community is the best part of her job” for the past three years.
“I’ve even met people from other countries here,” Tolar noted.
Eileen’s Attic is a tidy store that keeps merchandise clean and ready for purchase.
“Customers can re-gift about anything from here.”
The staff at Eileen’s Attic can help furnish Christmas.
New Life Ministries:
New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, sell clothing, furniture, household items of all type and, of course, holiday merchandise.
Before New Life Ministries was founded in the early 80s, church members decided to have a rummage sale one day. They raised enough funds to send a student to college.
New Life Ministries continues to have rummage sales through various donations by the public.
This organization helps those who are stranded in Rock Springs by offering Traveler’s Aid. They’ve also helped battered victims, individuals with disabilities and others who need some assistance in starting a new life.
According to founder, Phyllis Ratcliff, a family who were victims of a recent home fire sought help from New Life.
“They cried as we helped them,” Ratcliff said. “Moments like that makes you realize that life can change quickly.”
Ratcliff and the volunteers at New Life agree that “Setting people up feels good.”
“If you bless someone, they’ll turn around and bless you.”
A huge selection of purses, shoes, hosiery, clothing, houseware and other items can be found in the New Life boutique upstairs.
Parents who are on a tight budget don’t have to order a formal dress online or go into debt when their children have plans to go to a school dance. Never been worn or once-worn dresses add color and beauty to this spacious boutique.
Ye Olde Thrift Store:
For six years, customers have found retro treasures at Ye Olde Thrift Store, 1426 Elk Street.
This establishment is packed with antiques, jewelry, houseware, collectibles, ranch gear, vintage razors, depression glassware, books, toys, original Pyrex storage containers, cast iron and much more.
“If we don’t have it, you don’t need it!” Manager Robyn Dunbar exclaimed.
“People are shocked to see what we have,” Treylin Rosewell mentioned as she organized the cash register area.
Ye Old Thrift Shop does not take donations but will pay for anything of value.
The crew at Ye Old Thrift Shop have made many friends over the years.
“Behaved children get a free toy from us,” Dunbar shared. “It’s the little things that keep people coming back.”
Books are the main attraction among senior citizens at Ye Olde Thrift Shop.
“We’ve seen them leave here with a box full of books to keep them busy while they’re staying warm inside during the winter months,” Rosewell shared. “By springtime, they return them and get more.”
The Ye Olde Thrift Shop also has an abundance of stones, from smokey quartz to opalites and crystals.
Dunbar didn’t believe crystals and other stones could be conduits for natural healing energy until she heard testimonials from others about it.
“I thought it was a bunch of malarkey but I did research on it and had to try it myself,” Dunbar explained.
“I’m a believer.”
Hoarder’s Korner:
This is the right time of year to get winter coats, hats, gloves and snow pants at Hoarder’s Korner, 1659 Elk Street.
Not only does this new establishment have purses, crafts, name brand clothes at low prices and home décor but it also has Petunia’s Pet Pantry on-site as well.
“If folks are still waiting on a paycheck and they need food for their pets, they can visit us,” owner Sonya Gallegos said. “No animal should go hungry.”
Some people are afraid of judgement when they buy gently used merchandise.
“There is no shame in making a purchase at a second-hand shop especially when the budget is small,” she pointed out.