GREEN RIVER – Some people can’t imagine anything better than camping or floating across the Flaming Gorge or seeing wildlife during a hike in the Cowboy State.
Green River residents Kayla and Bill Duncan enjoy the outdoors so much that it “became a part of their identity,” they said.
“The whole idea came about as we sat next to a campfire,” Bill explained. “It’s just something we wanted to do, we thought it’d be fun, maybe instill some pride in our kids and that’s there’s more to life than working in fast food.”
“The best thing in my opinion, in all that we’ve learned, are two sources of pride,” Kayla said. “One, people love Buffalo Billy. Bill had a vision for it and partnered with a graphic designer to translate it into the art that it is. People love him. It’s so cool when our kids come home from school and they say, ‘We saw three people wearing Buffalo Billy today!’
“The second is when people tell me about their favorite and why it’s their favorite,” she shared. “I could cry sometimes because it’s so sweet that they love it so much for other reasons as much as they love it for my reasons.”
She added, “We are selective in our brand and the message we want to send out there.”
Bill explained that since the outdoors is the primary focus of their shop and their enjoyment for it, they have been introducing things that outdoor enthusiasts can use around the campfire and things that make people think of the outdoors, even when they’re “not out there.”
“We try to concentrate on bringing brands from the Mountain West,” he said. “We started out designing our own stuff.”
“But it grew so fast that we couldn’t design as fast as we were growing,” Kayla laughed. “We are still working on adding more of our designs. We’re excited for the new year for truly Twisted Timber designs. Our daughter has a few designs in mind.”
According to the couple, Twisted Timber began as an online business in 2021. In March of 2022, they became a brick-and-mortar store.
During the pandemic, they realized how much people missed touching merchandise and trying clothes on that they wanted to “bring back the true experience of shopping.”
“It’s definitely a family business,” Kayla mentioned. “We discuss new ideas at the table or everyone brings their own experiences to the table, as well.”
Their 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, is an artist.
“She’ll be the forefront of most of what we have coming up this year.”
Kayla, a former Boise, Idaho resident, has been living in Green River for nine years. Bill, a Cincinatti, Ohio native, has been living in Green River for 16 years.
“We’ve been here long enough to consider Wyoming our home,” Kayla shared. “We love it here.”
Advice the couple would give new business owners is to “be consistent.”
“Go for it,” Bill said. “You never know unless you try. I told Kayla ‘We have to go for it. We need to jump in or pull out.’ We jumped and it’s been a fun ride ever since. We learned a lot.”
“There’s more support out there than you could ever imagine,” Kayla pointed out. “There will be support from people you’ve never even met. Locally, people are going to love it, so just do it.”
She added, “Some days are more fun and easier than others and you’re riding the roller coaster with the biggest high and other days, you want to lock the doors, but you stay open and you stay consistent.
“Keep following your brand and your message. It’s all worth it. We’ve lived through it. We’ve had fun and the next day is always better. You just keep going.”
Kayla noted that there is a sense of relaxed, Wyoming comfort living in Sweetwater County.
“That sounds broad, but if people want to come in here to just chit-chat, that’s totally great,” she said. “There’s a sense of community here. Twisted Timber is a laid-back, how’s-your-neighbor-doing kind of store.”
Twisted Timber, 91 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, has a selection of outdoor-themed apparel for men and women as well as stickers, drinkware, camp gear, body care products, hot sauce, homemade jam, sunglasses and décor.