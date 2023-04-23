ROCK SPRINGS – For a mouth-watering, memorable experience, locals and visitors don’t have to look far when they’re in Sweetwater County.
Wild West Candy Parlor is a western-themed candy haven for those craving for a unique treat.
This three-week old mom and pop shop in downtown Rock Springs offers homemade, on-the-fly cotton candy, Italian sodas, bulk candy, soft serve ice cream, boba tea, coffee and hand-dipped chocolate treats including chocolate-covered jerky, potato chips and cookies.
They have sugar-free treats too.
Wild West Candy Parlor can even satisfy an outlaw like Butch Cassidy if it was around in the 1800s.
Even though the shop hasn’t been open for more than a month in downtown Rock Springs, it has already received a positive reception from the public.
Tammy Johnson, owner, was an accountant for many years. She said that since the grand opening of Wild West Candy Parlor, she has felt a joyous vibe.
All it takes is one tiny taste and one is transported back to their youth, when there wasn’t a care in the world.
Johnson explained that it’s an opportunity to share this sweet nostalgia with loved ones.
She said, “It’s always a good time to share those good memories of being in a candy shop with the younger ones.”
Since old-fashioned candy stores are few and far between, it can be exciting for baby boomers or Generation Xers to introduce their favorite retro confections to millennials or to the iGeneration.
“I love candy, the color and the excitement of people,” said Johnson. “A candy store is the most fun place a person can be at.”
Her inspiration came from her first visit to a candy store in Jackson. She mentioned that rock candies and jumbo-sized lollipops were her favorite.
Johnson also noted that Wild West Candy Parlor is a safe place for kids to hang out in and a bike rack is on-site for their two-wheelers.
Rock Springs resident Laura Gonzalez is gaining work experience at Wild West Candy Parlor.
According to Gonzalez, she can’t imagine her first job being anywhere else.
“Tammy is an amazing boss,” said Gonzalez. “She’s super sweet and patient. She’s very understanding, even when I make mistakes.”
She added, “I love seeing the faces on kids when they first come into the store and see all the treats we have. I feel happy when I see them happy here.
“It’s amazing what a piece of candy can do.”
Wild West Candy Parlor, 617 Broadway St., is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fridays, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
