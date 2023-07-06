Image one

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Board of Trustees, on Wednesday, July 5, welcomed its newest board member, Craig Rood.

Rood, a Wyoming native who has lived in Sweetwater County for more than 50 years, will fill the seat vacated by Ed Tardoni, a trustee of more than six years who retired from the board at the end of his term.

