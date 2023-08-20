Proclamation

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed September 11 as 9/11 Remembrance Day. From left to right are Mayor Max Mickelson, Rob Miller, Conner Allred and Kyle McLendon. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed Sept. 11 as 9/11 Remembrance Day during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Rob Miller, a Rock Springs firefighter and member of the honor guard, spoke to the council. He noted that it has been 22 years ago since our nation experienced one of the worst tragedies and terrorist attacks when four planes were hijacked on the East Coast and were flown into the World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon Building, as well as remembering also “the heroes of Flight 93, who obviously sacrificed their lives in order to save the lives of others.

