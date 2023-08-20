During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed September 11 as 9/11 Remembrance Day. From left to right are Mayor Max Mickelson, Rob Miller, Conner Allred and Kyle McLendon.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed Sept. 11 as 9/11 Remembrance Day during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Rob Miller, a Rock Springs firefighter and member of the honor guard, spoke to the council. He noted that it has been 22 years ago since our nation experienced one of the worst tragedies and terrorist attacks when four planes were hijacked on the East Coast and were flown into the World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon Building, as well as remembering also “the heroes of Flight 93, who obviously sacrificed their lives in order to save the lives of others.
He expressed that on that day, it was one of the largest losses of life in his lifetime.
“And it was certainly one of the worst experiences that we've had as far as terroristic attacks,” said Miller.
When the Twin Towers collapsed in New York City, there were 43 EMT 's that were killed, 60 police officers (between the port authority and the New York Police Department) and 343 firefighters.
Along with those emergency responders, there were 2,753 people who died almost instantly.
Miller explained that many of those individuals may have though it was a loss cause, but “they went in there in the hopes of saving some, if not all of those people that were in there.”
He pointed out that many had hoped to save some from Flight 93, as well.
Since that day, as firefighters, the Rock Spring Fire Department often participated in memorial climbs. They climb stairs, equal to 210 stories, at minimum, to honor those 343 firefighters and those other emergency responders who lost their lives on that day.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, local firefighters decided to give the public an opportunity to participate in the climb on Grant Street.
“We had an amazing turn out from the public and from our emergency responders. Throughout the county, people can participate at any level,” he shared, describing that there were families pushing their children in strollers, firefighters walking in t-shirts and shorts, and members of SWAT showing up in full gear. “We would like to continue that tradition.
“About half of our population here in town weren't even alive when this event happened,” he pointed out. “However, it's a great opportunity to teach others what happened and be remembrance of those of us that were around at that time.”
Mickelson said, “I can't believe it's been 22 years. It feels like it was just the other day.”
During the meeting, the council approved the fire department’s request to close Grant Street between College Drive and Center Street on Sept. 11 from 5 a.m. - noon for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb.
