GREEN RIVER – Green River resident Tony Niemiec is no stranger to Sweetwater County.
“We need someone who knows the needs of Green River,” said Niemiec. “I think every community in the state needs someone who grew up in those communities to represent them.”
He added, “You have to wonder what the newcomer’s motives are when he or she comes into politics. Someone who doesn’t know the town shouldn’t be representing the people.
“I want to be a voice for my neighbors.”
Niemiec was born in Amsterdam, Ohio but he has lived in Green River for 46 years. He is a 1987 Green River High School graduate.
Niemiec’s 34 years of service is hard to miss.
He served in the Marine Corps for 13 years. He worked for Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years as a detention officer, shift supervisor, detective and court security officer.
Niemiec became a member of the bomb squad in 2005. He is currently the Corporal Bomb Squad Commander for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a position he has held for four years.
“Green River is my home,” he expressed. “This place welcomes everyone. It’s a very friendly town.”
He noted that even when some folks have left Green River, they come back.
“Even the brutal winters keep them here,” he chuckled. “But that’s because of the people.”
According to Niemiec, as a representative for the state of Wyoming, he wants to make sure teachers get what they need in their classrooms.
“Our teachers deserve every dime they get,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to spend their own money on supplies.”
He added, “I don’t want to get rid of teachers. We need more of them. Deducing staff isn’t the answer. They need money to teach. They’re overworked and we need to appreciate them.
“Teachers do so much for our youth.”
In regards to veterans, Niemiec believes Wyoming should be the place for them to retire comfortably but there are a few things missing.
“If you have retired military retirees and disabled veterans who are getting federal money, don’t you want them to spend it in this state?”
Unfortunately, he said, they are attracted to other states with better veteran benefits.
“Wyoming should have the best veteran benefits in the nation to attract these folks.”
According to Niemiec, they are also attracted to places that don’t have state income tax.
“Their money goes farther so why not?”
Some states also offer veterans reduced license plates fees, reduced home taxes, fishing licenses and more.
“They love Wyoming but the only way we can get them to retire and stay is to expand benefits. Wyoming has good benefits but it should be more.”
Niemiec believes the drug treatment court program should be used as a model to help veterans as well.
“I’d like to see some sort of veteran’s court in Wyoming communities. I believe that will help them with their addictions, especially when those addictions lead to DUI’s, theft, domestic violence and other crimes. Through a program like that, we can get them in touch with counseling, the VA and other resources that can help them.”
When Niemiec isn’t working, he enjoys time with family, camping and boating.
Niemiec is a member of several organizations including Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fraternal Order of Police and Wyoming Peace Officers Association. He is also the state director of Wyoming International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators.
Niemiec is married to Chasity. They have three children; Lilly, 15 and Kade, 14, Baylee Fryer, 25 and granddaughter, Runa, six months old.
Pets Sissy, their dog and three cats, Balder, Willow and Floki keep everyone in line.