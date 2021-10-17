ROCK SPRINGS – An ordinance that would create Article 10-11, “Permitting and Regulation of Mobile Vendors” is up for approval at the next Rock Springs City Council Meeting on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
The creation of the ordinance is being done to address the increase in mobile vendors across Rock Springs.
The agenda states that “the varying conditions under which they operate and the myriad of food products they dispense” is the reason for the adoption of the rules for permitting and regulating mobile food vendors.
The ordinance provides definitions for various terms like mobile catering, mobile vendor and mobile vending permit to have them clearly defined.
It also provides an explanation for the process of applying for a mobile vending permit, as well the fees required and the reasons why a permit can be denied.
The proposed ordinance states, “Applicants for a monthly mobile vending permit shall pay a mobile vending permit fee of $25. Applicants for an annual mobile vending permit shall pay an annual mobile vending permit fee of $100.”
Reasons why a permit could be suspended or revoked and guidelines on operation and sales and locations on private and public property are also included in the proposed ordinance.
There will be a fee attached to any violation of the ordinance committed. The proposed ordinance also states, “Whoever violates any provision of this chapter shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $750. A separate offense shall be deemed committed on each day that a violation occurs or continues.”
If approved, the ordinance will take affect “immediately after it has been posted or published as required by law.”