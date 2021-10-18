...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The latest winter storm to hit Sweetwater County is expected to begin late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.
Rock Springs is expected to see 1-2 inches of snowfall through Tuesday night, and Green River is expected to see less that 1 inch of snowfall.
As a whole, Sweetwater County could possibly see 1-3 inches of snowfall. Higher amounts could be possible in the southern part of the county.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, “Precipitation begins to move into the far west. Mountain locations will see all snow, while valleys will likely see precipitation begin as rain.
“Precipitation moves east of the Continental Divide Monday night. Rain transitions to snow West of the Divide. Precipitation east of the Divide may begin as a rain/snow mix or all snow, depending on temperatures.”
On Tuesday, some valley locations could transition back to rain or a rain/snow mix. Impacts during the day are expected to be minimal according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Due to the roads being expected to remain mostly wet, the impacts during the day will be minimal.
Precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday night.