They're funny, friendly, colorful and inviting. Rock Springs artist Kaye Tyler stands with the monsters of downtown Rock Springs. The community is invited to find them and participate in other monster-themed activities this summer.
Monsters are taking over Downtown Rock Springs this summer.
Eight whimsical monsters, created by local artist Kaye Tyler will take up residency at various locations around downtown throughout the summer.
To kick-off the summer theme, the Broadway Theater will be showing Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Pictures movie Monsters, Inc. at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Following the movie, everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find each Downtown Monster. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street for a special prize.
The Rock Springs Library will also have special monster-themed activities all summer long. Throughout the month of June, the library challenges young patrons to name their monster. Suggest a name for their new friend and get a monster poster (while supplies last). The winning name will receive a monster LEGO kit.
From June 13th to the 25th, the Rock Springs Library will also be hosting a Sea Monster Scavenger Hunt. Kids can participate anytime they're open during those two weeks.
In July, the Rock Springs Library will have a voting booth set up for kids to choose their favorite Downtown Monster. The prize for voting will be a small button/pin with their favorite monster image on it.
From July 18th to the 23rd, they’ll also have an activity where kids can make a floating Loch Ness Monster.
Finally, in August the Rock Springs Library will say their goodbye with a fun packet of monster crafts and activities kids can take home to remember their monsters!
Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar and ToyTown also have a great selection of dinosaur books and toys.
For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com