ROCK SPRINGS – Representative Clark Stith and Rock Springs native Misty Morris are running for Wyoming House District 48 during the 2020 General Election.
Morris believes in minimum government while Stith believes in the responsible use of government.
Morris decided to run against Stith because she doesn’t think that there should be career politicians.
“People in Washington D.C. don’t know our way of life in Wyoming so they shouldn’t make decisions for us,” Morris said.
Both candidates agree that citizens should fight for their Second Amendment right.
Stith, who is sponsored by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for this race, co-sponsored the “Stand Your Ground” bill during his time as a state lawmaker.
He said, “I will work towards our Second Amendment right. In Wyoming, we believe in our Second Amendment right and we must be vigilant in preserving them.”
Morris, a former gun store owner, said that, in 2020, she did not agree with House Bill 59, “Reporting of and relief from firearms disqualifications.”
“I do not support any bills in favor of suppressing our gun rights in any way,” said Morris. “Laws only effect law abiding citizens.”
She added, “If you haven’t committed a crime, your rights should not be restricted.”
Stith said that House Bill 59 was pro-gun, not anti-gun.
He explained that the bill would have implemented federal law regarding people who are involuntarily committed to a mental institution.
According to Stith, under a federal law signed by President Trump, the Fix NiCS Act of 2017, people who are committed to a mental institution cannot possess a firearm.
Wyoming does not report to the Federal National Instant Background Check System when a person is committed to the state hospital because of a mental illness that makes them a danger to themselves or others.
“The result is that gun stores may inadvertently violate federal law by selling to a person who is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm,” Stith explained. “HB59 would have protected gun store owners from liability. HB59 would have allowed someone who is committed to the state hospital to have his gun rights restored upon showing that he is no longer mentally defective.”
“Without HB59, the person who gets committed to the state hospital is barred forever under federal law from possessing a firearm. HB59 would have given such people a route to get their gun rights back.”
The prime sponsor of the bill withdrew, therefore, HB59 was not considered during the 2020 general election.
Stith was instrumental in the redistricting phase recently.
According to Stith, North Rock Springs did not have a legislative representative.
Stith said, “Voters know who have their backs.”
Stith sponsored House Bill 86, also known as the Medicaid Birth Cost Recovery bill. The bill requires single fathers to pay up to one-half of the birth costs for their children if the child's birth was paid for by Medicaid.
Secondly, he sponsored HB33, Interference with Public Contracting, which outlawed for the first-time collusive bidding by contractors on public works projects saving taxpayer dollars.
His bill HB95, Special Purpose Tax – Excess Funds also passed. This bill allowed Rock Springs to use access 6 penny money to pay for phase one of the bitter Creek project. The purpose of the project is to get old downtown Rock Springs out of the floodplain to spur economic development.
Stith’s bills, HB46 and HB85 were successful during his time as legislator too. These two bills made revenge porn and bestiality crimes in Wyoming for the first time.
Recently, Stith has submitted HB85, regarding parental rights. but it failed in the senate. Currently, Stith is working on a bill, Corner Crossing for Hunters, mostly in Carbon County. He explained that this bill will expand the “Yes” program to allow public hunters to get from one corner to another in prime hunting areas.
One of the main questions the candidates have been asked as they have been going door-to-door and getting acquainted with voters, is whether they believe there is a limit to individuals’ ability to make their own medical decisions, especially since Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
"What I think is going to happen with Roe v. Wade being overturned is it comes back to the states to decide questions of abortion,” said Stith. “The House and Senate passed House Bill 92, which would severely limit abortions in the state. In the state, that's been now put on hold for an injunction by the 9th District Court up in Teton County. It is, frankly, my prediction that the Wyoming Supreme Court will rely upon the Wyoming constitutional provision that allows people to make their own healthcare decisions. I think that the Wyoming Supreme Court will find a way to correctly align abortion in the constitution. On the Covid issue, I didn't support wearing a mask but if you want to wear a mask, you can wear a mask.”
In regards to current healthcare issues, Morris said, “I don't believe it’s the state government’s business - it's between a woman and her doctor and for now, I believe the government has decided that for us.”
She said that she agrees with Clark on the COVID-19 issue.
“If you don't want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. If you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine.”
According to Morris, libertarians believe that it s wrong for the government to dictate which substances a citizen should be allowed to consume, whether it is alcohol, tobacco, herbal remedies and marijuana.
“We actually favor the legalization of medical cannabis,” said Morris. “I believe once again, is it a person's choice to do what they wish with their body so yes, I believe in the use of medical cannabis. “We want to make sure that medical marijuana is legalized and not the harsher drugs, though.”
Stith mentioned that he thinks they need some reform of marijuana laws in Wyoming.
“Right now, on your third offense of marijuana possession, it is actually a felony by contrast, if you have four DUI’s, that becomes a felony so there seems to be a disconnect. I would certainly want to change that.
“We may need to look at how gummy bears are regulated," he pointed out. "I'm not in favor of recreational use for marijuana. I am concerned that the THC content in marijuana today is very different than it has been in the past. Generally speaking, I think the government does have some interest in ensuring that substance abuse is under control.”
Morris said, "We favor the legalization of marijuana. We want to make sure that medical marijuana is legalized and not the harsher drugs.”
Stith said, “I really care about this community. There are so many opportunities here. I want to preserve the quality of life that we have here. It would certainly be an honor and a privilege to go back and I hope we can get things done.”
“If we all work together, we can get more done.”
Morris said, “I want to represent the people because I am the people. I’m a mother, foster parent and a former small business owner. I’ve watched my community struggle and I’ve watched it thrive.
"I am not here to be a politician. I’m here to change the definition of what a politician is.”