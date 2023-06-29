1303730167

The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer. Spraying will be conducted between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9

Spraying will be conducted between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9 in the following areas:

