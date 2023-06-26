ROCK SPRINGS -- The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer.
Spraying will be conducted between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9 in the following areas:
- The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery
- Sweetwater Creek
- Bitter Creek from East I-80 Interchange to the wastewater treatment plant
- The area around Bunning Park
- Wetlands Park area by Smith’s
- Killpecker Creek along Springs Drive and Community Park Drive
While enjoying activities or working outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months, residents should avoid mosquitos because they can spread potentially serious disease, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Mosquitos spread West Nile virus (WNV) when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals and other birds.
The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include:
DAWN and DUSK - Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.
DRESS - Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
DRAIN - Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.
DEET - Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.
WNV activity is tough to predict. In Sweetwater County Wyoming last year (2022), there were no human WNV cases or deaths reported. Since WNV first appeared in Wyoming in 2002, reported human cases each year have ranged from two with no deaths to 393 and nine deaths.