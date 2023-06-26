bird

Over the next few weeks, city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer. The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery will be one of those areas. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer.

Spraying will be conducted between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9 in the following areas:

Tags

comments powered by Disqus