SWEETWATER COUNTY – A fierce storm released its fury through Wyoming, shutting down roads, schools, businesses and governmental agencies in Sweetwater County.

Based on an update on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Facebook page, as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, crews were unable to begin snow removal operations due to visibility being so poor. Winds were recorded at 60+ m.p.h. for hours.

