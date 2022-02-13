ROCK SPRINGS – Based on the weekend’s turn out of participants for the Rock Springs motocross, dirt bike racing is not going out of style anytime soon.
Competitors, from four years old to 40 plus years old, stirred up the dirt in the indoor arena at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
The sport began in the United Kingdom and was known as “scramble racing,” according to Wikipedia. It eventually grew in popularity and soon, world-wide, it is known as “motocross racing” over the last 80 years.
Spectators watched as competitors practiced on Friday night for a loud, fueled weekend.
Rock Springs dirt bike racer Bryson Dick has been competing for three years.
“The adrenaline is amazing and my mind doesn’t wander,” said Dick. “This sport gets you to focus on one thing.”
He was hooked on dirt bike riding the moment he took his 85cc engine bike through the desert for the first time eight years ago.
He added, “Riding keeps me out of trouble. I didn’t want to be at the wrong place at the wrong time again.”
He noted that it may be a challenge for beginners to convince their parents to buy them a dirt bike.
“It might take them some time to ‘cave in’ but be patient,” he advised. “It will happen as long as you tell them why it’s important to you.”
According to Dick, riders will get hurt during practices and competitions especially during a tail whip.
“I’ve had several injuries but I’ve recovered and I’m back on my bike,” he pointed out. “We get past it.”
Number 414, dressed in black and white is six-year-old SJ Jones. He can be spotted on a black and teal dirt bike. He usually conquers the first-place spot in the four to six-year-old category.
“My dad took me out riding one day and I told him ‘I want to race!’ ‘I want to race!’” he exclaimed. “He finally said ‘ok’ and I got my PW and Cobra before I got an electric bike.
“I worry that someone else will beat me but it’s still fun!”
Those interested in catching some dirt bike racing action can follow the Rock Springs Motocross LLC on Facebook.
The High Altitude Arenacross Series will take place again at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, March 8 – 13.