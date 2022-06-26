GREEN RIVER – Green River Mayor Pete Rust wants to keep representing the city of Green River.
“The opportunity to work with a great team of committed and highly qualified individuals who generate ideas, create innovation and develop a better place to live, work and play have motivated me to seek a third term as Mayor of the City of Green River,” he stated.
According to Rust, the city has had a successful four years, even during the pandemic.
“The accomplishments that are most noteworthy for Green River in the past four years belong to all staff and the governing body, not myself or any other single individual,” he pointed out. “The city has successfully navigated through COVID with minimal interruptions in the level of services and the initiation and completion of many projects.”
He explained that they kept the city open by rotating staff to maintain social distancing. The ability to work remotely was facilitated by quick action on the part of their IT staff.
“We have maintained a high level of customer service despite a significant decline in revenues and did so without layoffs.”
He added, “We completed more than six miles of road overlays and plan on completing a similar amount this year. Many of our recreation programs not only were maintained during these times but they have increased in participation. We have made numerous improvements to the recreation center and had our Parks and Recreation Department named as the number one of its sizes in the nation.”
The city is working with partners to secure approximately $275,000 in grant funding for the Killdeer Wetlands and has $325,000 in grant applications for this project pending.
Additionally, they have worked with the county and the city of Rock Springs and various other organizations to come to agreements on providing the required services for our citizens relative to ambulance service, fire service and the Joint Communications Center services and issues that have been unresolved for a long time.
“The list goes on and I am proud to be a member of the team that has accomplished so much during difficult times.”
Rust believes the next four years will keep them busy.
He said, “We need to continue to work with our intergovernmental partners to realize the cost efficiencies and other benefits that result from combining resources wherever possible. We have a major project in our wastewater treatment plant that we continue to “value engineer” to try and maximize the cost efficiencies to minimize the construction costs and the resulting costs to our citizens.”
The city is also working with the Greenbelt Task Force on many improvements such as the Diversion Damn and Killdeer Wetlands. They are working with DEQ and other agencies on the Railroad Depot, the old Water Treatment Plant and the old County Road and Bridge building as well.
“They would provide additional resources for our community,” he said. “We would like to continue, enhance and speed up the revitalization of our downtown too.”
The most important matters of governance for the current mayor are “first and foremost, public safety and then public pride and satisfaction in our community.”
Just moving ahead and working together is the main focus, according to Rust.
