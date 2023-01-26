...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Strong winds will blow around loose objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is possible and will reduce
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...Strong Winds Likely This Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties.
* WHEN...This afternoon and evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should watch for strong crosswinds
when driving, especially high profile vehicles and motorists
towing lightweight trailers.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team recently said “farewell” to a pair of their strongest players.
Goalkeeper Ally Collinwood and defensive back Shelby Steele are best friends and are moving on to the next level of their soccer careers.
Both defensive stoppers graduated from Western in December with their associate’s degree.
Collinwood is now a member for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls soccer program, while Steele is now representing Colorado Mesa.
Western head coach and athletic director Dr. Lu Sweet said she couldn’t be prouder for her former players.
““I am so incredibly proud of these young ladies and so excited for them to continue their collegiate playing while earning their bachelor’s degrees. These two blessed my office with their presence on a near-daily basis, just to say hi. They both have infectious attitudes and amazing smiles. They are definitely ‘Good People, Good Students and Good Athletes,’ as is our Western motto and I am excited to see them flourish at their new homes,” Sweet said.
“Interestingly, our Western spring soccer matches this spring take us to Laramie for a scrimmage on March 25 and to Grand Junction for a scrimmage against Colorado Mesa on April 15. Not only will we get to see Ally and Shelby, but we will compete against them.”
During their sophomore season at Western, Collinwood and Steele helped lead the Lady Mustangs to an overall 11-9-1 record.
Collinwood had 80 goals saved during the 2022 season, while Steele managed to find the back of the net five times this season, including a game-winning goal.