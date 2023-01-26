Mustangs

Goalkeeper Ally Collinwood and defensive back Shelby Steele are moving on to the next level of their soccer careers. Both defensive stoppers graduated from Western in December with their associate’s degree. Collinwood is now a member for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls soccer program, while Steele is now representing Colorado Mesa.

 Photo courtesy of Ally Collinwood

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team recently said “farewell” to a pair of their strongest players.

Goalkeeper Ally Collinwood and defensive back Shelby Steele are best friends and are moving on to the next level of their soccer careers.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus