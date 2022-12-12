...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 10 inches east of Flaming Gorge
Reservoir. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge.
* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including on
Interstate 80. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible and would
limit visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...Accumulating Snow tonight Through Wednesday...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT...1 to 3 inches of snow with localized higher amounts.
* WHERE...Upper Green River Basin and Western Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Today through Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be impacted by snow. Slow down,
as slick spots are likely with snow covered roads. Visibility
will be reduced at times. Some drifting and blowing of snow are
possible, especially for north to south oriented roads.
Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office public information officer, is preparing to tackle duties as public information officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners as well as his current position with SCSO.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, will have extra duties as the new public information officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.
The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved his new position during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Sheriff John Grossnickle noted that the importance of Mower’s role “isn’t just about sending out press releases,” but Mower “monitors everything that takes place at the sheriff’s office and is able to head things off before it becomes an issue.
“It’s a very vital role.”
Mower admitted that he didn’t welcome the public information officer’s position wholeheartedly at first.
“In 2015, I was ‘volun-told’ to attend PIO training for law enforcement,” Mower explained. “I hated it. I was too busy catching bad guys.”
He added, “In 2019, with reluctance, I assumed PR duties for the sheriff’s office. Fast forward through the pandemic, a true PR trial by fire and now I’ve come to recognize and embrace the importance of the role.
“I’m proud of the reputation we’ve established and the job we’ve done under Sheriff Grossnickle’s leadership and I sincerely hope to share the untapped value of this new position with the commission.”
Commissioner Doc Wendling mentioned that Mower has “proven himself over the last four years.”
“He has the ability to make things happen in a timely matter and in a professional presentation.”
Mower told the board of commissioners that the approach they will see is they’ll see “a lot more” of him.
“I will know what is important to you and find ways to represent our county to the public,” he told the board.
A pay raise of 10% comes with the extra responsibilities.
Since Mower already has a county salary, the county does not have to pay an additional salary.
“In this day and age, PR starts and ends with people,” Mower pointed out. “I look forward to extending the work we’ve done and the lessons we’ve learned and applying it to the benefit of those we serve. People deserve to know what’s going on and I hope to help with that.”