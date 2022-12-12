Jason Mower

Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office public information officer, is preparing to tackle duties as public information officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners as well as his current position with SCSO. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, will have extra duties as the new public information officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.

The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved his new position during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

